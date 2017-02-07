sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
07.02.2017 | 13:12
Schrift ändern:
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

CHARLES TAYLOR PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, February 7

Charles Taylor plc (the Company)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Charles Taylor plc announces that it has been advised that Mark Keogh, Group Chief Financial Officer and a director of the Company and his wife have purchased shares in the Company today, details below:-

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameMark Keogh
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director (PDMR).
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCharles Taylor plc
b)LEI2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1 pence each


GB0001883718
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£2.196,809

d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
N/A (single transaction)
e)Date of the transaction2017-02-07
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameGrainne Keogh
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusSpouse of Mark Keogh, Group Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director (PDMR).
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCharles Taylor plc
b)LEI2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1 pence each


GB0001883718
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£2.276,607

d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
N/A (single transaction)
e)Date of the transaction2017-02-07
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

For further information please contact:

Ivan Keane - Group Company Secretary and General Counsel - 020 3320 2206
David Lanchester - Deputy Group Company Secretary - 020 3320 8829
Charles Taylor plc

7 February 2017

Notes to editors
About Charles Taylor

Charles Taylor plc is a leading provider of professional services to clients across the global insurance market. The Group has been providing services since 1884 and today employs around 1,700 staff in 71 offices spread across 28 countries in the UK, the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The Group offers services, principally on a fee-based model and operates through three businesses - Management, Adjusting and Insurance Support Services. Charles Taylor also owns life insurers, creating value through select acquisitions and operational efficiency.

Further information is available at http://www.ctplc.com/.


