

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AECOM Technology Corporation (ACM) revealed earnings for first quarter that lost ground from last year.



The company said its profit came in at $83.6 million, or $0.53 per share. This was lower than $105.5 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to $4.36 billion. This was up from $4.30 billion last year.



AECOM Technology Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $83.6 Mln. vs. $105.5 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -20.8% -EPS (Q1): $0.53 vs. $0.68 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -22.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.51 -Revenue (Q1): $4.36 Bln vs. $4.30 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.4%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.80 to $3.20



