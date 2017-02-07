Karolinska Development AB (publ): Correction of error in press release regarding convening notice to the EGM

STOCKHOLM - 7 February 2017

Due to a typing error, the Swedish version of the press release regarding the convening notice to the Extraordinary General Meeting, that was made public on 6 February 2017, stated that the Extraordinary General Meeting will take place on Tuesday 8 March 2017. The correct day for the Extraordinary General Meeting is Wednesday 8 March 2017, as stated in the formal notice that will be published in the Official Swedish Gazette (Sw. Post- och Inrikes Tidningar) tomorrow 8 February 2017.

For further information, please contact:

Jim Van heusden, CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 72 858 32 09 (#), e-mail: jim.van.heusden@karolinskadevelopment.com

Christian Tange, CFO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 73 712 14 30, e-mail: christian.tange@karolinskadevelopment.com

TO THE EDITORS

About Karolinska Development AB

Karolinska Development AB is an investment company focused on identifying medical innovation and investing in the creation and growth of companies developing these assets into differentiated products that will make a difference to patients' lives and provide an attractive return on investment.

Karolinska Development has access to world-class medical innovations at the Karolinska Institutet and other leading universities and research institutes in the Nordic region. The Company aims to build companies around scientists who are leaders in their fields, supported by experienced management teams and advisers, and co-funded by specialist international investors, to provide the greatest chance of success.

Karolinska Development has established a portfolio of 10 companies targeting opportunities in innovative treatment for life-threatening or serious debilitating diseases.

The Company is led by a team including investment professionals with strong venture capital backgrounds, experienced company builders and entrepreneurs, with access to a strong global network.

For more information, please visit www.karolinskadevelopment.com (http://www.karolinskadevelopment.com/)

