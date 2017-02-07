Strategic Partnership Announced Between Proagrica and Dacom Farm Intelligence

LONDON, February 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Proagrica and Dacom Farm Intelligence have announced their collaboration to bring smart farm management and unique hardware products to the agriculture market with immediate effect. This will result in a unique combination of hyper-modern farm management software linked with expertise in the agricultural sector that has spanned more than 100 years.

Proagrica, which publishes Farmers Weekly and the Dutch weekly Boerderij (since 1915) among other titles, also operates Farmplan and Gatekeeper software. At the end of last year, Proagrica acquired F4F, which brings proven integration technology and data analytics platforms to the agricultural supply chain. The strategic partnership with the Dutch company Dacom Farm Intelligence will expand its capability in farm management software and data solutions outside of the UK.

According to Janneke Hadders, CEO of Dacom Farm Intelligence, "Dacom has been developing innovative and pioneering technologies for the agricultural sector for over 30 years. We bring together the world of data collection and the use of that data for specific advisory purposes. Data-driven decision making is the future for agriculture, and developments in that sector are moving rapidly. The partnership between Proagrica and Dacom will enable the use of data-driven advisory services to be accelerated. This will allow us to significantly improve our advisory services and enable us to offer growers even better solutions to help farmers deliver real farm efficiency improvements."

Casper Niesink, Managing Director, Software and Media at Proagrica, added "The partnership with Dacom fits perfectly with the strategy we are implementing at Proagrica. We are focussed on helping farmers deliver real on farm efficiency savings through evidence-based production, and smart technology solutions fit perfectly with this aim. We are looking forward to working with our colleagues across both businesses to ensure the agriculture industry has the tools it needs to deliver food sustainably and efficiently".

Proagrica is a global division of Reed Business Information and the RELX Group, a FTSE 100 company. Proagrica provides critical decision-support to the global agriculture industry by delivering high-value insight and data, trusted workflow tools, proven integration technology and effective channels-to-market. We're proud of our market-leading brands in Europe, as well as a growing footprint in Australia, Asia Pacific, South Africa and the US. Our portfolio includes flagship media brands Farmers Weekly and Boerderij, as well as the latest in the integration and connectivity capabilities that F4F offers across the supply chain. We're known for our industry leading farm management software Farmplan and GateKeeper, but with an increasing need for actionable insight from data and analytics, we have been developing new products in this area under our Agility brand.

About Dacom Farm Intelligence

Dacom Farm Intelligence is an innovative high-tech company that develops and supplies data-driven advisory technologies and sensor equipment to agricultural companies and the agribusiness around the world. All available and relevant data are converted into concrete advice via smart analyses. This enables our users to gain a better insight into their company and our solutions allow them to take better decisions. The result for growers and agribusiness is maximised yield with an economical and responsible use of resources such as water, crop protection products and fertiliser.

https://www.dacom.nl/

About Reed Business Information

Reed Business Information provides information, analytics and data to business professionals worldwide. Our strong global products and services hold market-leading positions across a wide range of industry sectors including banking, petrochemicals and aviation where we help customers make key strategic decisions every day. RBI is part of RELX Group, a world-leading provider of information and analytics for professional customers across industries.

http://www.reedbusiness.com

About RELX Group

RELX Group is a world"leading provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. The group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs approximately 30,000 people of whom half are in North America. RELX PLC is a London listed holding company which owns 52.9% of RELX Group. RELX NV is an Amsterdam listed holding company which owns 47.1% of RELX Group. The shares are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX and RENX. The total market capitalisation is approximately £28.7bn/€33.4bn/$35.9bn.

Notes to Editors

For further information please contact:



Snezana Petrovic

Chief Marketing Officer

Proagrica

snezana.petrovic@proagrica.com

+44-(0)20-8652-2077



Casper Niesink

Managing Director, Software and Media

Proagrica

c asper.niesink@proagrica.com

+44-(0)7795-458706



Sarah Riley

Account Director

rdp

sriley@rdp.co.uk

+44-(0)1452-429-175



Janneke Hadders

CEO

Dacom

janneke@dacom.nl

+44-(0)31-655-745019

