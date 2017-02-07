US-Präsident Donald Trump hat sich am Dienstag wieder mit einer morgendlichen Twitter-Botschaft zu Wort gemeldet. Er kenne Putin nicht und habe auch keine "Deals" in Russland.

"I don't know Putin, have no deals in Russia, and the haters are going crazy - yet Obama can make a deal with Iran, #1in terror, no problem!", schrieb der Präsident am Morgen (Ortszeit) in dem Kurznachrichtendienst. Mittlerweile ist es schon Routine, dass das politische Washington jeden Morgen auf die erste Twitter-Nachricht des US-Präsidenten wartet. Am Vortag hatte er mit mehreren Tweets die "New York Times" kritisiert und die von ihm verhängte Einreisesperre verteidigt. "The threat from radical Islamic terrorism is very real, just look at what is happening in Europe and the Middle-East. Courts must act fast!", schriebt Trump am Montag.