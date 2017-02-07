

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $377 million, or $1.14 per share. This was higher than $278 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 30.3% to $2.45 billion. This was up from $1.88 billion last year.



Fidelity National Information Services earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $377 Mln. vs. $278 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 35.6% -EPS (Q4): $1.14 vs. $0.93 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 22.6% -Analysts Estimate: $1.14 -Revenue (Q4): $2.45 Bln vs. $1.88 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 30.3%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.15 - $4.30



