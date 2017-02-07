F4F Recognised as a Category Finalist at Kaap Agri Supplier of the Year 2016 Awards

LONDON, February 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Kaap Agri, one of the largest agricultural co-operatives in South Africa, and with over 180 operating points, recently hosted their Annual Supplier Awards dinner. Kaap Agri recognises that their supplier relationships are essential to providing Kaap Agri customers with excellent products and services.

F4F, part of Proagrica, were nominated and recognised in the Information Management category for developing an iPaaS (Integrated Platform as a Service) solution and facilitating data exchange with the end goal of integrating a number of Kaap Agri's internal systems.

Charl Graham, Group Manager for Information Management at Kaap Agri comments, "During implementation, we have found a great partner in the F4F team, who takes time and dedicates resources to understand our business and ensure a smooth and efficient delivery. We assess our suppliers against comprehensive criteria and F4F particularly excelled in innovation, relationship management, visibility and impact."

"We are delighted that the existing relationship with Kaap Agri has led to our nomination for the Award", said Jaco van Dyk, Country Manager at F4F, South Africa. "While we are continuing the project for Kaap Agri, it's great to see the team's hard work recognised in this way among a host of Kaap Agri's strategic partners. We are excited to work with Kaap Agri on further integration capabilities that will bring even better services to Kaap Agri, their 2,500 employees, and most of all to their customers," concluded Mr Leppan.

