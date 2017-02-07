REDWOOD CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/07/17 -- Glint, the people success platform that helps leading organizations increase employee engagement, develop their people and improve business results, today announced that Mary Poppen has joined the company as Chief Customer Officer. Having previously held senior executive roles at SAP SuccessFactors, Mary will be responsible for driving and scaling Glint's ability to delight its growing global customer base, including maximizing customer loyalty, satisfaction, retention and profitability. Glint also announced the addition of Sara Weiner and Melissa McMahan, formerly of IBM/Kenexa and Starbucks, respectively, as Principal Organizational Development Consultants. They join a world-class team that helps shape the Glint product experience and accelerate the success of Glint clients.

In her role, Mary will be a core member of the senior executive team, helping shape the company's strategy and direction as demand for its industry-leading people success platform continues to increase. Prior to joining Glint, Mary served as the Global Head of Innovation Enablement at SAP SuccessFactors and Chief Customer Officer for SAP's Global Cloud Business. Before that, she held the positions of Chief Customer Officer and VP of Professional Services at SuccessFactors, where she spent 11 years.

"The employee experience and the customer experience are so closely connected. I'm looking forward to helping our clients create sustainable environments that promote happy, successful employees who bring about positive customer experiences as a result," said Poppen. "The opportunity Glint affords our clients is tremendous. I'm excited to bring to life a customer success program that engages all Glint employees and drives the people outcomes for our customers that lead to successful organizations."

A New Era: People Powered Success

Glint's fast-paced growth is a response to the value the company has been able to deliver to its clients. Glint has made it possible to identify, in real time, the linkage between people success metrics and business outcomes, such as employer brand, retention, customer satisfaction, safety and profitability. As a result, organizations are able to make more effective, data-backed decisions about their people

investments that have a direct influence on business outcomes.

"Other than Slack, I have never seen a piece of enterprise software have such a direct and positive impact on the business," said Phil Fernandez, former Marketo Chairman & CEO.

To better reflect the company's focus on the critical relationship between individual success and organizational success, the company announced that it is rebranding to "the people success platform." The people success approach drives Glint's design, content and technical architecture, helping organizations move beyond traditional employee engagement approaches to really empower their people to do their best work.

"Glint has consistently been able to exceed our customers' expectations, delivering incredible value to their people and their bottom lines. We're thrilled to have Mary join us to evolve and perfect this process -- helping us continue to build the infrastructure that will promote deep customer advocacy and satisfaction," said Jim Barnett, co-founder and CEO at Glint. "Our aim is for employee data to be at the heart of all business decisions. This is why we are rebranding as 'the people success platform,' to better emphasize the correlation between an empowered workforce and business success."

Glint's new hires and rebranding come on the heels of a momentous 2016 for the company, having secured $37 million in additional funding and added numerous enterprise customers to its client base.

For more information on "People Powered Success" please visit glintinc.com.

