Food Ingredient Sterilization Market to Reach US$452,046.9 by 2024; Global Industry Analysis & Forecast 2016 - 2024: TMR Report

As stated in a research report released by Transparency Market Research, the global food ingredient sterilization market is expected to reach US$452,046.9 by the end of 2024, after successfully expanding at a CAGR of 4.2% within a forecast period from 2016 to 2024. The market was calculated to reach US$326,069 at the end of 2016.

Key players in the global food ingredient sterilization market for 2015 included Balchem, Inc., Sterigenics International LLC, Safe Spice, Wenda Ingredients, and Croll Reynolds. Some of the leaders in this market are also associated with the provision of specialty products to the healthcare and food and beverages industries, products and services that are commonly aimed towards sterilization of products and devices. Their foray in the global food ingredient sterilization market may even be a lot more recent than their overall impact on the food and beverages industry, but their experience in sterilization can work in their favor.

With Food Product Recalls on the Rise, Manufacturers Look for Solid Solution

"The global food ingredient sterilization market holds a very unique factor that is expected to work in its favor over the coming years. A lot of food product makers are facing a complicated and long-drawn battle over instances of undercooking, contamination, and incorrect processing. These lead to a large number of food poisoning issues, which consequently cause financial damage to a company while also having their name tarnished. The global food ingredient sterilization market presents itself as one of the leading solutions to this problem and manufactures are beginning to heavily favor its processes. Food sterilization not only helps eliminate the bacteria that can be left in food after improper cooking, but can also considerably increase the shelf life of foods," states a TMR analyst.

Another factor working in favor of the global food ingredient sterilization market is the possible replacement of preservatives and other processing agents in lieu of the less harmful sterilization processes. Sterilized foods hold a very low risk of carrying food-borne pathogens and lead to a significant reduction in food poisoning instances, while allowing for a lesser use of processing methods and agents.

Consumer Awareness Still Plagues Food Sterilization Development

Currently restraining the global food ingredient sterilization market is the low awareness that consumers hold towards these processes and ingredients. This makes taking sterilization processes aboard a tough task for a lot of food product makers as there is no direct reflection of using these process on sales and revenue. This stifles the development process for food sterilization in the long run. The global food ingredient sterilization market is also facing the complication of the improper use of sterilization equipment as well as their unpredictable malfunctions, both of which can be extremely detrimental to the production rate of food product manufacturers.

"Despite an overall slower rate, the new enhancements are being rolled out in the global food ingredient sterilization market and are likely to create a mesh of better opportunities for players over the coming years. One such example is the unveiling of the HIPSTER method in 2015. Newer methods are also likely to attract a lot of manufacturers of packaged and ready-to-eat foods, as these methods are aimed at not only reducing the pathogen count in foods, but also at increasing the overall shelf life of foods," adds the analyst.

The information presented in this review is based on a Transparency Market Research report, titled, "Food Ingredients Sterilization Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016 - 2024."

Key segments of the Global Food Ingredient Sterilization Market

By Ingredients

Spices, herbs and seasonings

Cereals and pulses

Seafood

Tea blends

Nuts

Meat and poultry

Dried fruits and vegetables

Dairy ingredients

By Method

Heat

Radiation

Moisture

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

