BH Macro Limited - Conversion of Securities during Tender Offer

BH Macro Limited

(an authorised closed-ended collective investment scheme authorised by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission and established as a non-cellular company limited by shares under the laws of the Island of Guernsey with registration number 46235)

7 February 2017

Clarification: Conversion of Securities during Tender Offer

The Company is not suspending its monthly class conversion facility during the tender offer launched on 27 January 2017 ("Tender Offer").

Shareholders should note, however, that shares submitted for conversion in respect of the February 2017 conversion date may not be tendered in the Tender Offer and shares that are tendered in the Tender Offer may not be converted on the February 2017 conversion date. Shareholders should also note that conversion of any shares submitted for conversion on the January 2017 conversion date may not be completed in time for those shares to be tendered under the Tender Offer.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust :

Sharon Williams

01481 745436



