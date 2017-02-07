Forum brings together young professionals from across the nuclear energy industry

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) is a Gold Sponsor for the European Nuclear Young Generation Forum 2017 (ENYGF2017) to be held from June 11-16, at the Victoria Warehouse in Manchester, U.K. ENYGF brings together students and young professionals from across the nuclear energy generation industry to provide an international platform for sharing experiential knowledge and best practices. The biennial event was last held in Paris in 2015, and united more than 350 delegates from 27 countries.

This year's event is being organized by the U.K. Nuclear Institute's Young Generation Network (YGN) on behalf of the European Nuclear Society. The theme for ENYGF2017 is "Innovation in Nuclear: a Rich Heritage and our Bright Future." The week-long program includes expert speakers, interactive workshops and technical tours to nuclear energy sites around the U.K., as well as extensive networking opportunities with some of the industry's leading technical experts. ENYGF2017 also provides an opportunity to showcase the U.K. nuclear energy industry's innovation and expertise.

"With the significant investment programs planned for U.K. Energy, it is critical for the nuclear and infrastructure industries to remain highly focused on attracting new talent," said Jacobs Vice President Aerospace and Technology Europe Peter Lutwyche. "The European Nuclear Young Generation Forum is a great opportunity for Jacobs to meet the next generation of innovators and for young people to learn more about the future of the industry. We look forward to engaging with the delegates, sharing insights from some of our exciting projects and contributing to the technical innovation discussions that will emerge over the week."

"It is great to have an established player such as Jacobs as a sponsor of our program," said the 2016 Chair of the U.K. Nuclear Institute's Young Generation Network Alys Gardner. "ENYGF is a once-in-a-career opportunity for people to take part in a conference which showcases the innovative work that young nuclear energy professionals are involved in across the U.K. and around the world. This is our chance to shape the future of the industry. I strongly encourage young professionals to get involved, both in the ENYGF and in the numerous other events that the YGN runs each year. It is essential that we support the future leaders of our industry and provide them with the knowledge and skills required to deliver a safe and sustainable future for nuclear energy."

The event also offers the opportunity for young professionals to give a presentation or present a poster on their area of expertise or special interest. The application process is accessible at www.enygf.org.

Jacobs is one of the world's largest and most diverse providers of full-spectrum technical, professional and construction services for industrial, commercial and government organizations globally. The company employs over 54,000 people and operates in more than 25 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.jacobs.com.

