New Review of Advancing our Clinical Perspectives in Haematology - What is Your Approach?

LONDON, February 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

James Gilbart; European Oncology & Haematology, 2016;12(Suppl 1):i-viii; http://www.touchoncology.com/articles/advancing-our-clinical-perspectives-haematology-what-your-approach

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20151014/276718LOGO)

Published recently in European Oncology & Haematology Review, the peer-reviewed journal from touchONCOLOGY, James Gilbart discusses Essential thrombocythaemia (ET) which is a rare and serious blood disorder that is associated with significant morbidity and mortality, but knowledge of the pathophysiology and best approaches to its management are evolving. It is important that myeloproliferative neoplasms are differentiated from each other as they differ in treatment approaches. It is also important to perform a bone marrow biopsy and identify the mutations causing ET since these affect prognostic factors such as thrombosis-free survival. In ET, 50-60% of patients have a mutation in the Janus kinase gene, 5-10% in the thrombopoetin receptor and 20% in the calreticulin gene. There is, however, a lack of consensus in ET regarding the optimum tests to perform and the most appropriate management approach. Signs and symptoms in ET are variable, the condition often has cutaneous manifestations such as pruritus leading to ulcers and phlebitis and such symptoms should be investigated. Cytoreductive therapies for ET include hydroxcarbamide, anagrelide and busulphan but treatment regimens vary according to patient age and must be carefully monitored and should be changed to maintain tolerability and quality of life. In women, the thrombotic risks in ET can be increased by contraception, pregnancy and menopause. In the elderly with ET, cardiovascular risk factors and cardiovascular events are serious complications that can be minimised by controlling factors such as blood pressure, blood glucose and cholesterol. Increased awareness of ET, willingness to perform diagnostic tests and prompt initiation of appropriate treatments are likely to increase detection of the condition and improve outcomes.

The full peer-reviewed, open-access article is available here:

http://www.touchoncology.com/articles/advancing-our-clinical-perspectives-haematology-what-your-approach

Disclosure: James Gilbart is an employee of Touch Medical Media. Gunnar Birgegård has been a consultant, advisory board member or received research funding from Shire and Vifor Pharma. Selim Aractingi has been a consultant, advisory board member or received research funding from Leo, Novartis, Abbvie, Shire and Bristol Meyers Squibb. Claire Harrison has been a consultant, advisory board member or received research funding from Novartis, Shire, CTI, Baxalta, Gilead and Incyte. Jean-Jacques Kiladjian has been a consultant, advisory board member or received research funding from Novartis, Shire and AOP Orphan. Manuel Martinez-Sellés has been a consultant, advisory board member or received research funding from Servier, Novartis, Pfizer and Shire.

Note to the Editor

touchONCOLOGY (a division of Touch Medical Media) publishesEuropean Oncology & Haematology Review, a peer-reviewed, open access, bi-annual journal specialising in the publication of balanced and comprehensive review articles written by leading authorities to address the most important and salient developments in the field of oncology and haematology. The aim of these reviews is to break down the high science from 'data-rich' primary papers and provide practical advice and opinion on how this information can help physicians in the day to day clinical setting. Practice guidelines, symposium write-ups, case reports, and original research articles are also featured to promote discussion and learning amongst physicians, clinicians, researchers and related healthcare professionals.

http://www.touchONCOLOGY.com

For inquires please contact:

Nicola Cartridge - Managing Editor

T: +44(0)207-193-3186

editor@touchmedicalmedia.com

Providing practical opinion to support best practice for busy healthcare professionals.

