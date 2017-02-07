CARSON CITY, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 02/07/17 -- Turbo Global Partners (TURBO) trading as DIBZ International, Inc. (OTC PINK: DIBZ), has announced it has formed a Medical Cannabis Subsidiary of TURBO.

The resulting Medical Cannabis Subsidiary of TURBO will focus on a "bring to market strategy" of innovations in the emerging medical cannabis treatment options for patients seeking an alternative to traditional pharmaceutical solutions. TURBO already produces Cannabis Nation TV Network viewed at http://www.onnowtv.com/9140, Pharmacist Nation TV Network viewed at www.OnNowTV.com/9372 and TMR Nation TV Network (Autism Global Telethon) viewed at www.OnNowTV.com/9129 and www.OrgAmerica.org through its wholly-owned subsidiary Turbo Communications, Inc.

Robert Singerman, CEO of TURBO states, "By forming our Medical Cannabis Subsidiary, we will now pursue joint ventures with the right partner companies to leverage our footholds in the independent pharmacy arena as well as our commitment to helping families with children suffering from an array of disorders including Autism Spectrum Disorders and Epilepsy Disorders. I know first-hand the benefits of medical cannabis with my daughter's 25 years of suffering with epilepsy, and it was her utilization of medical cannabis for her condition that was the missing link in her health management strategy that gave her relief. It's no secret we are also producing the world's first global telethon for families with children that have Autism Spectrum Disorders (TMR Nation TV Network), and many families around the world are using medical cannabis as part of their children's health management for children with Autism Spectrum and Epilepsy Disorders."

Singerman continues, "Cannabinoid 'CBD' -- the healing properties in medical cannabis -- is being sold in health food stores, some pharmacies and doctor's offices around the U.S. with CBD products for an array of medical complaints and disorders including pain, migraines, hyperactivity, attention deficit disorders and epilepsy. With the right joint venture partner, we will be able to leverage 25,000 pharmacies as distribution partners for the latest innovations of medical cannabis products, and educate the consuming public with our in-pharmacy television network while at the same time produce and manage educational messages distributed on our Cannabis Nation TV Network."

DISCLAIMER: Any instance of a forward-looking statement found in this material is only true at the time it was written, and we further claim that we are under no obligation to update such written statements if conditions change or that unexpected occurrences happen to affect the statement afterwards.

About TURBO GLOBAL PARTNERS, INC. dba DIBZ International, Inc. ("DIBZ")

TURBO is a diversified investment management company that reports the earnings of its subsidiaries, joint ventures and strategic partnerships. Turbo Communications, Inc. its wholly-owned subsidiary is an innovator producing the world's first global telethons awakening the world to human and child trafficking as well as families suffering with autism Spectrum and epilepsy disorders. Turbo's non-profit distribution platform for its global telethons is www.OrgAmerica.org.

Turbo Global Partners, Inc.

Formerly DIBZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.

Robert W Singerman

CEO and President

Direct / +1(813) 786-5400

Fax / 1(888) 417-0853



http://www.TurboGlobalPartners.com



