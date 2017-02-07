Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Rail Freight Transportation Market in Europe 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The rail freight transportation market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 2.75% during the period 2017-2021.

Rail Freight Transportation Market in Europe 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is use of big data analytics in European rail freight. Freight rail operators in Europe have started using big data analytics to increase operational efficiency and overall business performance. The use of big data and relevant technologies helps provide better transparency into rail freight operations and can also help in minimizing errors and inefficiencies. Big data is usually collected through software systems and sensors that are attached to the product.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increased growth in rail freight route between Asia and Europe, expected to grow by 30% in 2021. The imported and exported goods that were transported on the Europe-China rail route together accounted for $7.5 billion in 2015. European companies that have a production base in China use rail networks to transport goods back to European countries. The first rail freight route between Beijing and Hamburg was introduced in 2008. Since then, China has opened rail freight services to Europe in 15 cities.

Key Vendors:

CFR Marfa

DB Schenker

PKP Cargo

SBB Cargo

SNCF

Other Prominent Vendors:

Baltic Rail

BLS Cargo

Colas Rail

Direct Rail Services

Europorte

Freightliner Group

Globalink Logistics Group

Harsco Rail

Rhenus Logistics

TRANSALEX International



Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation

Part 07: Geographical segmentation

Part 08: Market drivers

Part 09: Impact of drivers

Part 10: Market challenges

Part 11: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 12: Market trends

Part 13: Vendor landscape

Part 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gnzjg4/rail_freight

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170207005855/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Rail, Logistics