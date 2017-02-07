LEXINGTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/07/17 -- Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) (Aldeyra), a biotechnology company focused on the development of products to treat diseases related to aldehydes, today announced that it has enrolled the first patient in a Phase 2b clinical trial of ADX-102 for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis.

"We are pleased to advance our allergic conjunctivitis program to late-stage clinical testing," commented Todd C. Brady, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of Aldeyra Therapeutics. "It is estimated that more than one million allergic conjunctivitis patients in the United States require adjunctive therapy for adequate symptomatic relief. ADX-102 represents a novel mechanistic approach in allergic conjunctivitis that could become a safe and efficacious alternative to anti-histamines and other drugs, such as corticosteroids, which lead to significant side-effects in some patients. We look forward to providing data from this trial in the third quarter of 2017."

A synopsis of the trial is available on www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT03012165).

About Allergic Conjunctivitis

Allergic conjunctivitis is a common allergic disease that is thought to be mediated in part by pro-inflammatory aldehydes, and is characterized by inflammation of the conjunctiva (a membrane covering part of the front of the eye), resulting in ocular itching, excessive tear production, lid swelling and redness.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company devoted to improving lives by inventing, developing and commercializing products that treat diseases thought to be related to endogenous aldehydes, a naturally occurring class of pro-inflammatory and toxic molecules. Aldeyra's lead product candidate, ADX-102, is an aldehyde trap in development for ocular inflammation, as well as for Sjögren-Larsson Syndrome and Succinic Semi-Aldehyde Dehydrogenase Deficiency, two inborn errors of aldehyde metabolism. Aldeyra's product candidates have not been approved for sale in the U.S. or elsewhere.

