ST. LOUIS, MO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/07/17 --Sack Lunch Productions, Inc. (OTC PINK: SAKL) wholly owned subsidiary, The Lantern Fest®, returns to St. Louis on November 4, as hopes and dreams will weave a tapestry of light across the night. In November 2016, more than 7,600 spectators joined the family-friendly festival, presented by 106.5 The Arch, when it stopped in STL for the first time. The Lantern Fest® has partnered with 106.5 The Arch again to bring the event to Brookdale Farms for another unforgettable evening.

"The event was a huge success last year," said The Lantern Fest® spokeswoman Amy Gessel. "We loved working with The Arch and are excited to continue our partnership this year."

When gates open at 2 p.m., families and friends can enjoy live music, a stage show hosted by the on-air personalities from The Arch, inflatables, face painting, s'mores, balloon twisters and photos with princesses. This year, event organizers have expanded food options for purchase at the venue and will also allow outside food so participants do not get hungry in anticipation of the lantern release. Later, when the sun goes down, participants will create a masterpiece of light as thousands of lanterns rise into the night sky.

"People come to The Lantern Fest® for different reasons; some aim to turn over a new leaf, others to heal a broken friendship or to celebrate the life of a loved one," said The Lantern Fest® spokesman Maxwell Christian. "However, the moment lanterns are released, all are unified under a golden sky."

Witness The Lantern Fest® fun at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tfg384SBM0U.

Lantern Passes can be purchased online and are required for admission to the event. Each pass comes with a lantern, marker, s'mores kit and lighter. Tickets are now available at https://st-louis-the-lantern-fest.eventbrite.com. Participants are encouraged to register before Friday, January 27 to take advantage of the current rate. Checkout what fans have to say on The Lantern Fest Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/thelanternfest/.

About The Lantern Fest®:

Historically, Chinese Lanterns have been used to symbolize good fortune, request favorable weather and celebrate the lives of loved ones. In 2015, The Lantern Fest®, owned by Sack Lunch Productions, Inc. (OTC PINK: SAKL), introduced this ancient tradition to the US. The spectacular event features food, music, s'mores, children's entertainment and, when the sun goes down, lanterns light the sky in one spectacular release.

About Hubbard Broadcasting, Inc.:

Started in 1923, Hubbard Broadcasting, Inc. is an American television and radio broadcasting corporation based in Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota that was started by Stanley E. Hubbard. Hubbard Broadcasting now operates 21 radio stations as well as twelve television stations in Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Utah, and the District of Columbia.

In addition to radio and television broadcast stations, other Hubbard Broadcasting companies include the satellite and cable networks ReelzChannel (launched in 2006) and Ovation TV, F&F Productions and the Hubbard Radio Network, which is used to distribute KSTP-AM's local talk shows to subscribing radio stations in Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin.

Hubbard Broadcasting is a family-run and operated business. In the past 10 years, Hubbard radio stations have been awarded multiple NAB Marconi Awards, NAB Crystal Awards, NABEF Service to America Awards and AWM Gracie Awards.

