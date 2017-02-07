GARNER, NC -- (Marketwired) -- 02/07/17 -- CloudJumper, a Workspace as a Service (WaaS) platform innovator for agile business IT, today announced that chief sales officer, Max Pruger is presenting a session at MSPExpo 2017 titled "The Emergence of Workspace as a Service." The topic follows an ongoing stream of analyst research(1) showing rising interest in WaaS from both businesses and the managed service providers (MSPs) that support these organizations.

The continued shift toward cloud-based workspaces is increasing among organizations as they switch to WaaS for improved business mobility and operational IT efficiency. Watching the growing trend toward cloud computing, MSPs and other IT service providers have eyed this emerging market and begun complementing their service portfolios with cloud-based workspace solutions. This session will explain the shift toward WaaS and how MSPs can take advantage of the opportunity with speedy market entry by deploying an automated and customizable platform that meets the needs of customers.

According to Transparency Research, "The WaaS market is anticipated to reach a value of US$18.37 billion by the end of 2022 for a net increase of 13.72% CAGR over 2015. The virtual workplace has been one of the latest trends in the IT sector which has rapidly changed the work culture and business environment across the globe. Workspace as a service solutions aid in boosting the productivity of employees, allowing access to desktops as well as all of their critical data and applications, regardless of location."

Pruger's presentation at MSPExpo 2017 is targeted at IT service delivery professionals looking to understand the revenue opportunities in WaaS and how growth in the cloud services arena is moving the technology forward. The session will take place in Fort Lauderdale, Florida at the Broward County Convention Center and is scheduled to begin at 2 pm Eastern on February 9th.

MSP Expo is where business owners and technology specialists in the channel come together to achieve success in growing their MSP operation. The venue provides a platform to establish partnerships with hardware, software, and cloud vendors looking to grow their distribution networks; learn sales and business management strategies to help increase profits and operate more efficiently, as well as see, test and compare today's most in-demand communications technologies. Co-located with ITEXPO, one the largest remaining communications and technology conferences in the world, MSP Expo is the dedicated forum for MSPs to network and learn together.

About CloudJumper

Founded in 2016, CloudJumper is a workspace as a service (WaaS) platform innovator for the agile business. It launches itself from the platform its sister company, nGenx built over more than 16 years as a cloud pioneer, taking its new Workspace as a Service solution to a greater height with its concurrent user model. Many of the key personnel from nGenx have also made the transition to CloudJumper. CloudJumper built its concurrent WaaS model working with strategic partners such as Microsoft, Intuit, Google, and others. Head and shoulders above the competition, the CloudJumper concurrent WaaS model provides the industry's most robust cloud desktop and provides a unique cost-savings option that focuses on both named and simultaneous users. CloudJumper markets its solutions through both white label and agency programs supported by the CloudJumper control panel, a single pane-of-glass provisioning system that provides partners with complete control over their IT environments. For more information, visit About CloudJumper.

