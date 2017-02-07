OTTAWA, ON--(Marketwired - February 07, 2017) - ProntoForms Corporation (TSX VENTURE: PFM), the global leader in automating mobile workflows, has released a new customer case study highlighting how ProntoForms helped Gateway Mechanical Systems, a major mechanical contractor, deploy an Android-based mobile workflow solution for its field service team, including a mobile dispatching system and integration with its ERP system.

The ProntoForms solution replaces the paper-based process the company's technicians used for site inspections, hazard assessments, maintenance, and more.

"The previous process was expensive, inefficient, and time-consuming," says Dave Herbert, IT Manager for Gateway. "In addition to costing us time and money, it led to billing problems because of invoicing errors and a long delay between finishing a job and sending an invoice."

The mobile solution helped Gateway reduce data entry time by 400 percent and improved cash flow by more than $1 million due to faster billing and reduced data entry errors.

"ProntoForms was extremely easy to deploy, and worked right away with our Android devices. It was also simple to tie to our backend systems," says Dave Herbert.

"By building solutions with Android, ProntoForms is able to accelerate market adoption in a large number of industries and businesses," said Alvaro Pombo, ProntoForms Founder and CEO. "We are thrilled with the results Gateway Mechanical has realized through the use of our services, and see this as further illustrating that our solution can benefit organization that relies on paper forms."

The case study is available here: www.prontoforms.com/resources/success-stories

About Gateway Mechanical

Gateway Mechanical Services is a major contractor providing air conditioning, heating and refrigeration services throughout western Canada. Founded in 1988, it has 18 locations in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

About ProntoForms Corporation

ProntoForms is a mobile workflow platform used by more than 3,500 businesses to collect and analyze field data with smartphones and tablets. Our product delivers an intuitive, secure and scalable solution for mobilizing business processes, with a low total cost of ownership. Our customers harness the solution to increase productivity and reduce cost, improve quality of service and mitigate risks.

ProntoForms has received a number of prominent industry awards, including the 2016 Deloitte Technology Fast 50, the 2016 CIX Public Top 20, the Ottawa Chamber of Commerce 2016 Employees' Choice Award and 2016 Best Ottawa Business Award, and the 2015 Frost & Sullivan Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award for the Mobile Forms Industry.

The Company trades on the TSXV under the symbol PFM. ProntoForms is the registered trademark of ProntoForms Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ProntoForms Corporation.

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. For example, statements about the Company's future growth or value are forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

