Jumpshot and EyeforTravel Reveal Insights into the Travel Consumer's Path to Purchase

Joint Research Report Leverages Second-Party Clickstream Data to Help Travel Brands See the Complete Picture of Their Customers' Path to Purchase

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Jumpshot, a marketing analytics firm that analyzes more than 160 billion monthly clicks, today released a report in partnership with online travel brand community EyeforTravel that provides unparalleled insight into travel purchase behavior.

Where do travel consumers click before they buy? Travel brands need to understand the complexities of the purchase path and make the process as intuitive and straightforward as possible because those that succeed in the race for customer convenience will win the booking.

"Understanding the Travel Consumer's Path to Purchase" provides detailed data and findings from the U.S., U.K., Germany, Brazil and India on what consumers view and with what devices at critical stages in the travel purchase journey. This research will help travel brands follow the consumer from inspiration to final booking.

Jumpshot analyzed clickstream data of more than a quarter of a million travel purchasers across five countries, and EyeforTravel shared original consumer and industry surveys to build a complete picture for travel industry professionals to better understand the entire customer journey-from research to conversion.

The research report details the how, where and why of the decisions people make before they book, and what travel brands should be doing to capture market share. Some highlights:

What devices are used in each stage of the travel journey?

Which sites do travel consumers visit before they book?

Who is winning the customer's money and loyalty?

How to create an omnichannel strategy

What the future of travel distribution holds

To learn more, please visit: http://bit.ly/2kfaCKd

About Jumpshot

Jumpshot is a marketing analytics company that analyzes the clickstream data of its 100-million global customer panel. From the key sources of traffic to a site, to browsing and buying behavior and even where customers go once they've left a site, Jumpshot reveals the entire customer journey.

About EyeforTravel

EyeforTravel is a community where the world's top online travel brands - from hotels to airlines, online travel agents, cruise, car hire firms and more - come to meet to drive forward growth and innovation in the industry. We aim to provide you with industry focused news, events, reports, updates and information.