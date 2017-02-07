Global Finance Magazine Lists Kyriba among World's Best Treasury Cash Management Banks and Providers for the Fifth Year in a Row

Kyriba Corp., the global leader in cloud-based treasury, cash and risk management solutions, announced today that Global Finance Magazine named Kyriba as the World's Best Cash Forecasting Solution.

Kyriba's unparalleled Cash Forecasting Solution adds visibility to your global cash positions when you need it organized by bank, entity, currency, cash flow category, and transaction status. With accurate cash visibility, Kyriba generates cash forecasts that mitigate shareholder scrutiny, improve hedging effectiveness, and can be used to optimize liquidity management programs.

"We are honored to be awarded the World's Best Cash Forecasting Solution," said Jean-Luc Robert, chairman and CEO of Kyriba. "With our cloud-based solution, global CEOs and CFOs have the ability to make strategic decisions with a clear view of their critical assets around the world. As market valuations shift, it's never been more important to know how much cash you have on hand to reinvest, cover your hedge program or fund supply chain finance programs."

"As technology continues to transform the treasury and cash management landscape, companies around the world are reaping the benefits," said Joseph D. Giarraputo, publisher and editorial director of Global Finance. "The winners of Global Finance's Treasury Cash Management Awards are at the cutting edge of this changing world, providing their clients with the tools they need to best manage their global treasury processes."

To learn how your organization can gain a competitive advantage using Kyriba's world-class cash forecasting solution, contact us at treasury@kyriba.com.

About Kyriba Corp.

Kyriba is the global leader in cloud treasury solutions, delivering Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) treasury technology to corporate CFOs and Treasurers. More than 1,300 global organizations use Kyriba to deliver global cash visibility, improve financial controls, and increase productivity across their cash and liquidity, payments, supply chain finance and risk management operations. Kyriba is headquartered in New York, with offices in San Diego, Paris, London, Tokyo, Singapore, Dubai, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Rio de Janeiro. To learn how to be more proactive in your treasury management and drive business value, contact treasury@kyriba.com or visit kyriba.com.

