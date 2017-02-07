VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/07/17 -- Reliq Health Technologies ("Reliq") (TSX VENTURE: RHT)(OTCQB: RQHTF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (CSE: IMH)(OTC PINK: IVITF)(FRANKFURT: 8IS) ("Invictus MD") to develop a mobile application for cannabis patients and consumers and their clinical care teams.

Reliq Health, a healthcare technology company focused on developing innovative mobile health and telemedicine solutions, has developed a novel SaaS (software as a service) solution for the community health care market. The solution provides automated remote patient monitoring in the home and secure cloud-based communication, care planning and collaboration for all members of the patient's circle of care. Reliq's secure platform allows clinicians to collect comprehensive data on patients' clinical conditions, medication usage, symptoms, side effects and behaviours - creating a wealth of population health data.

"Studies consistently show that providing patients with the tools they need for self-management of their health conditions produces better health outcomes and reduces healthcare costs. Cannabis is prescribed to treat a wide range of conditions including arthritis, glaucoma, side effects from chemotherapy, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis and post-traumatic stress disorder. Our cannabis app allows patients to track usage and record symptoms specific to their clinical condition, allowing patients and their care providers to determine optimum strain, dosing and mode of administration. Our platform will improve access to care by connecting patients with physicians in their community who have experience with medical marijuana, and supports physician-approved automated prescription refills through participating producers," said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq.

Invictus MD's Chairman and CEO, Dan Kriznic, said, "Our wholly owned subsidiary: Poda Technologies Ltd. ("Poda") is set for a launch in Q2 2017 of its Poda Pod vaporizer product which will provide an effective, reliable and convenient way to vaporize cannabis that is designed to appeal to modern retail and medical consumers." The Poda Pod vaporizer product, made with medical-grade components, has been designed to connect to users' smartphones via Bluetooth to provide real time information about dosage, product characteristics, track remaining contents, find vendors nearby, and customize their experience. Agreements are being negotiated to license the PODA products to the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations ("ACMPR") and licensed producers in Canada, helping those producers better reach and serve consumers with convenient, refillable devices.

Mr. Kriznic added, "Invictus MD is excited and committed to working collaboratively with Reliq on this innovative mobile application to explore how Reliq's solution can support Invictus' commitment to its patients and consumers of cannabis products. Reliq's technology platform will give Invictus the ability to collect relevant anonymized consumer data such as usage trends, frequency of usage and other relevant insights to improve the overall experience for medical marijuana patients."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dr. Lisa Crossley"

CEO and Director

