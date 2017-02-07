Detailed equity trading statistics per list for the last 13 months.
This report will give you an overview of trading both in Stockholm, Helsinki, Copenhagen and Iceland
For more information, comments or questions please contact Economic & Statistical Research at +46 8 405 60 00
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=613752
This report will give you an overview of trading both in Stockholm, Helsinki, Copenhagen and Iceland
For more information, comments or questions please contact Economic & Statistical Research at +46 8 405 60 00
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=613752