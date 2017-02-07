NOKIA: Nokia, Alphabet's Access Group and Qualcomm showcase first live demo of a private LTE network over CBRS shared spectrum providing a 360° race car experience

Press Release



Companies build a virtual reality zone inside stock car race cars operating at the Richard Petty Driving Experience, creating a full 360° "in car" experience in real time



Joint demonstration shows how the new CBRS band and leading technologies can offer new audience experiences; and how venues and enterprises can deploy a private LTE network for new services and the creation of enhanced fan experiences

7 February 2017

Las Vegas, Nevada - Nokia, Alphabet's Access Group and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. joined forces to demonstrate the first live demo of a private LTE network over CBRS (Citizens Broadband Radio Service) shared spectrum at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The companies built a virtual reality zone inside stock car race cars operating at the Richard Petty Driving Experience, with 360° video streaming to provide an "in car" experience in real time. The demonstration, which achieved speeds in excess of 180 mph, showed not only how the combination of a new CBRS band and innovative technologies can offer new audience experiences, but also how shared spectrum can be used by venues and enterprises to deploy their own private LTE network to offer new services.

Deployment of a private LTE network is becoming a reality due to the availability of the CBRS spectrum (without the auction costs) and advances in network technology that are providing the performance benefits of LTE with an easy deployment model. The live demonstration successfully highlighted some of the key performance benefits of using LTE, including consistent high data rates to stream 360° video for immersive experiences, superior mobility at extreme race car speeds, exceptional outdoor coverage, and capacity that can be customized to meet the needs of the particular service. In this case, the 360° video streaming from within the high-speed vehicles. The demonstrations also showcased that, thanks to the availability of CBRS shared spectrum, an enterprise, campus, venue or other group can deploy their own private LTE network.

The shared spectrum used in the Las Vegas Motor Speedway demo is the new CBRS spectrum released in the U.S. by the Federal Communications Commission. This spectrum allows for broad innovation in wireless business models. Nokia, Alphabet's Access Group and Qualcomm Technologies are founding members of the CBRS Alliance, which is promoting LTE-based solutions in the CBRS spectrum. The three companies are committed to driving technology forward to allow for ubiquitous deployment of LTE networks within the CBRS band.

Industry leading technologies push the boundaries of LTE with race car demo:

The collaboration of Nokia, Alphabet's Access Group and Qualcomm Technologies brought together industry-leading expertise and technology innovations to create the foundation for a cutting-edge demonstration - revolutionizing the audience experience and showing first-hand the performance benefits of a private LTE network.

Powered by its TD-LTE radio innovation and experience of LTE networks for high density venues and high speed race events, the Nokia CBRS private LTE high performance network used CBRS base stations to cover the complete track and spectator area. CBRS spectrum for the base stations was provisioned by the Access SAS (Spectrum Access System), and the 360° virtual reality video was streamed in real time using YouTube Live Events. This was the first SAS demonstration in support of a live event.

The network was customized* to provide: high uplink data rate on the race track and high downlink data rate in the spectator area; very low latency between car and network; and seamless mobility. Such a set up allows the continuous streaming of real time 4K 360° virtual reality video between the spectators and the cars - in this demonstration driving in excess of 180 mph. The in-car connectivity for the trial was enabled by a Qualcomm® Snapdragon LTE modem.**

Chris Stark, head of strategy and business development for North America, Nokia, said: "By bringing together the ingenuity of Nokia, Alphabet's Access Group and Qualcomm Technologies, not only are we showing how the CBRS band can enable new business ideas using LTE, but also how such futuristic applications like this are possible. We want this trial to act as a catalyst for carriers and enterprises to start thinking about leveraging this band for new applications. Beyond the high speeds and amazing views this demo provides, the real opportunity is in the life-changing applications that will benefit from the 3.5GHz U.S. CBRS spectrum and transform users' experience."

Neville Meijers, vice president, business development, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and chairman of the CBRS Alliance, said: "Developing technologies that utilize the CBRS band of shared spectrum is a very exciting trend for our industry not only because of the customized customer experiences it can deliver, such as the immersive 360° view demonstrated in this trial, but also the business opportunities it will create for enterprises. We look forward to our work with Alphabet's Access Group and Nokia, and all members of the CBRS Alliance to continue to develop new types of LTE-based networks and unlock their potential."

Preston Marshall, director, Alphabet's Access Group, said: "This is the first demonstration of the capability of shared spectrum to enable otherwise impractical innovations and applications. Co-operation between the U.S. government and industry has made it possible to create a whole new class of wireless systems, fusing the flexibility and accessibility of licensed spectrum with the high performance and effectiveness of carrier grade technologies. The FCC has moved rapidly to establish the CBRS band; the DoD has collaborated with industry to assure non-interference to critical Navy radars, and over 60 companies have jointly developed the standards to implement this protection. Private networks are but one example. We see great potential for private and public shared networks which is why we have committed great effort to developing our Spectrum Access System."

About Nokia

Nokia is a global leader in creating the technologies at the heart of our connected world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.

From the enabling infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things, to emerging applications in virtual reality and digital health, we are shaping the future of technology to transform the human experience. www.nokia.com (http://www.nokia.com)

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm's technologies powered the smartphone revolution and connected billions of people. We pioneered 3G and 4G - and now, we are leading the way to 5G and a new era of intelligent, connected devices. Our products are revolutionizing industries including automotive, computing, IoT and healthcare, and are allowing millions of devices to connect with each other in ways never before imagined. Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, all of our engineering, research and development functions, and all of our products and services businesses, including our semiconductor business, QCT, and our mobile, automotive, computing, IoT and healthcare businesses.

To learn more, visit Qualcomm's website (https://www.qualcomm.com/), blog (https://www.qualcomm.com/news/onq), Twitter (https://twitter.com/Qualcomm) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/Qualcomm/) pages.

Notes:

*Nokia customized the private LTE CBRS network with the first multi-frame configuration TDD LTE network that used config 0 and 64QAM for high uplink data rate from the race car, and config 2 for high downlink data rate in the spectator area. Nokia used Smart Scheduler configuration and MEC (Mobile Edge Computing) to deliver low latency and seamless mobility.

**The Snapdragon LTE modem supports up to 4x downlink CA, 2x uplink CA, all 3GPP-approved bands, including 3.5GHz bands 42 and 43, and 4x4 MIMO in a single transceiver chip, dramatically reducing the footprint required to support advanced CA and MIMO configurations.

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.

Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

