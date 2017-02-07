The latest National Energy Administration (NEA) data on China's solar market shows that distributed solar (DG) accounted for 4.23 GW of the 34.54 GW of new installation capacity in 2016, a share of 12%.

That figure is, according to Asia Europe Clean Energy Advisory's (AECEA) analysis of the data, 200% higher than in 2015 and takes into account - under the NEA's definition of what constitutes DG - some ground-mounted systems small than 20 MW. The majority of these are to be found in the agricultural sector, which acted as a chief catalyst for DG growth in 2016.

Utility-scale solar was still the chief driver for PV growth, with only a handful of China's provinces recording a semblance of balance between ground-mount and DG. These include Anhui, Jiangsu, Shandong and Zhejiang.

Collectively, solar PV met 1% of China's overall power needs in 2016. The AECEA expects ...

