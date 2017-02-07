Associated Luxury Hotels Acquires Europe-Based Worldhotels

Strategic Acquisition Significantly Expands the Global Footprint and Services with Both Global Sales, Marketing & Hospitality Organizations

ORLANDO, Florida, Feb. 7,2017 /PRNewswire/ --Associated Luxury Hotels has significantly expanded its global footprint, its member hotels and resorts, and its worldwide sales, marketing and hospitality services with the acquisition of Frankfurt, Germany-based Worldhotels. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Associated Luxury Hotels owns and operates Associated Luxury Hotels International (ALHI), the leading independent Global Sales Organization serving the North American meetings and incentive marketplace for 30 years. ALHI and Worldhotels are both highly respected, leading global groups of independent upper-upscale and luxury-level hotels and resorts and independent hotel brands around the world.

The acquisition expands each organization's geographic reach, market penetration, service offerings, competitiveness and profile, making this strategic combination beneficial to both organizations and their memberships. Both organizations enable their independent member hotels and resorts to maintain their independent identity while also effectively competing in the world's changing hospitality landscape.

Worldhotels remains focused on serving individual business travelers, leisure travelers, meeting groups, and providing loyalty solutions for its 350 member hotels and resorts, offering 75,000 rooms, in 65 countries worldwide. ALHI will continue concentrating on the North American meetings, incentives and conventions marketplace for its membership of over 250 luxury-level independent hotels and resorts worldwidetotaling 138,500 rooms; plus, their Global Alliance partnership including 23 luxury cruise ships, and Destination Management Companies in over 100 locations worldwide.ALHI has 20 Global Sales offices across North America, staffed by 65 Global Sales professionals, and will add ALHI GSO sales offices in Europe in 2017. Worldhotels has 35 sales offices worldwide, with an organization of 140 sales professionals and expert staff.

Associated Luxury Hotels' Chairman David Gabri said the company will operate ALHI and Worldhotels as separate divisions. Both portfolios feature luxury-level and upper-upscale city center business hotels, exquisite resorts, historic grand landmark hotels, lifestyle hotels and boutique hotels around the world.

"Bringing together these two highly respected companies enables us to become a significant, full-service luxury 'soft brand' solution to serve the evolving needs of our valued customers, and our exceptional memberships of independent hotels, resorts and independent brands, plus their management and ownership groups," said Gabri.

Associated Luxury Hotels' Chief Commercial Officer, Tom Santora, is also now Worldhotels' Executive Chairman,with Geoff Andrew continuing as Worldhotels' Chief Executive Officer in Frankfurt.

