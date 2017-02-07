Frost & Sullivan Names Aquasana, Inc. North American Company of the Year for Residential Water Treatment

Frost & Sullivan Acclaims the Water Filtration Company's Customer-focused Innovation and Exponential Growth in the Residential Water Treatment Market

SANTA CLARA, California, Feb. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the residential water treatment market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Aquasana, Inc., an A. O. Smith Corporation company (NYSE-AOS), with the 2016 North American Company of the Year Award for its commitment to customer value, strategic and proven solutions, and exceptional quality. Aquasana blazed a trail in the water treatment category and tripled the size of its business over the last six years, far outpacing the industry average. The company leverages an innovative product portfolio, a customer-driven approach, a unique business model, and its recent partnership with global water treatment leader A. O. Smith to provide robust, reliable, and best-in-class water filtration solutions.

Aquasana designs, develops, and sells premium high-performance water filtration systems including point of entry: whole-house systems and salt-free water softeners; point of use: shower filters, drinking water filters; both carbon and reverse osmosis (RO); and filter bottles for on the go. The company's National Science Foundation (NSF)-certified drinking water filters remove 66 types of contaminants-ten times the number of contaminants removed by the leading pitcher brand- including lead, asbestos, pharmaceuticals, chloramines, herbicides, pesticides, industrial solvents, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), mercury and 99.3% of lead contamination, while preserving healthy minerals like calcium, magnesium, and potassium.

"Aquasana is a thought leader and visionary innovator in the water filtration category," said Frost & Sullivan Senior Industry Analyst Seth Cutler. "In addition to working closely with independent organizations like NSF to identify and develop industry standards for the removal of contaminants from drinking water, the company's unique customer-centric model sets it apart from the rest of the industry. By selling direct, Aquasana has an open line of communication into the everyday water quality challenges customers face, and the company uses that insight to drive innovation on an unmatched level."

Most recently Aquasana worked with NSF to identify and develop the new industry standard for effective reduction of PFOA (Teflon) and PFOS from drinking water and then became the first water filtration brand to receive certification to the new protocol in November 2016.

Aquasana focuses on driving strategic growth by enhancing its direct-to-consumer residential and retail water treatment capabilities, developing its Water for Life cartridge continuity program, and launching new products such as the first-ever powered pitcher filter, the Clean Water Machine, and Clean Water Bottle. These efforts helped Aquasana achieve more than 20% year-over-year revenue growth in 2016.

Significantly, A. O. Smith Corporation, a global leader in water treatment technologies, acquired Aquasana in August 2016. Under its ownership, Aquasana will serve as a product and geographical extension to A. O. Smith Corporation's leadership position in China's RO water treatment market and Aquasana will leverage A. O. Smith Corporation's patented RO technology to design systems that are smaller and more efficient.

Aquasana's comprehensive point-of-entry products are designed for specific target customer groups and offer tailored solutions for well-water users and others facing unique contamination issues. For example, Aquasana redesigned its entire product portfolio in 2013 to incorporate the latest technologies that aid in removing chloramines from tap water and also developed SimplySoft® to protect internal pipes and plumbing from scale buildup without the use of harsh chemicals or salt. "Aquasana's spectrum of superior products in the water treatment market highlights the company's ability to customize its products based on the specific needs of the consumer," noted Cutler. "The company is particularly proud of its Clean Water Machine, a smart, stand-alone powered pitcher device that provides the same filtration performance as an under-the-counter system for fast results but without requiring installation."

Aquasana primarily employs a direct-to-consumer business model, which is responsible for 85 to 90% of its revenue. Recognizing the underserved market in mass retail, Aquasana is entering the channel with products including the Clean Water Machine and Clean Water Bottle. Additionally, the company is developing a network of licensed plumbers as an informal and friendly touchpoint.

Aquasana demonstrates a strong commitment to environmental stewardship. The company's water filter components feature reusable outer filter casings and cartridges made of recyclable materials to minimize waste. Importantly, the company's manufacturing facility is powered by renewable energy, employs state-of-the-art manufacturing and assembly techniques, and enhances quality control by locally manufacturing most of Aquasana's products.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Aquasana

Aquasana, an A. O. Smith Corporation company (NYSE-AOS), is dedicated to improving the overall health and wellness of every home by delivering clean, healthy and great-tasting water through its best-in-class water filtration systems. Aquasana's family of award-winning premium water filters - including whole-house filtration systems, shower filters, under counter filters, reverse osmosis systems, portable filter bottles, and the first-ever powered countertop Clean Water Machine - provide easy and immediate access to healthy water at home and on the go. Certified to remove over 10 times more contaminants than leading pitcher brands, Aquasana's high-performance drinking water filters remove more than 66 harmful contaminants - including lead, chlorine, chloramines, herbicides, pesticides, industrial solvents, mercury, and pharmaceuticals - while preserving the healthy minerals like calcium, magnesium and potassium. Aquasana is based in Austin, Texas, and its filtration systems are proudly engineered and assembled in the USA. For more information, visit www.aquasana.com. In August, Aquasana was acquired by A. O. Smith Corporation, a global leader in water treatment technologies, especially innovative reverse osmosis technologies.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that could make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Chiara Carella

P: +44 (0) 207.343.8314

F: 210.348.1003

E: chiara.carella@frost.com

Logo- http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/464707/Aquasana_Award_Logo.jpg