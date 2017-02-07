JT's continuing international growth has been strengthened by a new partnership with a US-based company at the forefront of developing technologies to help large multinational enterprises make better use of mobile communications.

Tango Networks has built an innovative and cost-effective mobile communications solution which gives Enterprises full policy control across their mobile estate. The product known as "JT Mobile Bridge," once launched, can be retro-fitted to the majority of installed on-premise PBX systems and offers regulatory compliant mobile recording capability and CRM integration, in addition to standard Unified Communications (UC) features.

The combination of Tango's market-leading technology, with JT's position as an innovative and global services operator, means that it can address many problems facing organisations with an increasingly mobile workforce. Such as managing costs and improving productivity, both in and out of the office environment.

"Tango's innovative mobile capabilities combined with JT's international focus enables multinational corporations to truly mobilise their businesses on a global scale," said Andrew Silver, Co-Founder and CTO with Tango Networks. "Our partnership will provide seamless enterprise communications on any mobile device, on any network and in any country."

JT continues to grow its revenues outside of the Channel Islands through acquisition and partnership, taking advantage of its position as an agile Tier-1 global operator, to provide a portfolio of inter-Operator wholesale services.

"The way in which we are integrating Tango's solution makes it simple, quick and inexpensive for any Mobile Operator to bring new services to market. JT-enabled Mobile Operators will be able to rapidly meet their Enterprise customers' needs for richer, more manageable mobile communications which improve employee satisfaction, drive down costs and meet regulatory compliance," commented Paul Taylor, JT's Managing Director of Global Enterprise.

JT and Tango Networks will formally announce their partnership at this year's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona from 27 February 2 March 2017 and will be providing live demonstrations of JT Mobile Bridge services.

About Tango Networks

Tango Networks empowers enterprises to extend their full-featured Unified Communications (UC) solutions to any mobile device for any user. Built with flexibility and connectivity in mind, Tango's Kinetic Communications Platform is the industry's first Software-Defined Communications solution to seamlessly integrate mobile devices with leading enterprise voice and UC applications. With Tango Networks, users have access to powerful business telephony features from the mobile's native dialer, mobile communications are compliant with corporate communication policies, and personal and business personas remain separate. The platform is easily and simply deployed across any existing UC environment to help enterprises maximize the value of their mobile communications investments. To find out more about Tango Networks visit www.tango-networks.com or follow us @TangoNetworks, or on LinkedIn or Facebook.

About JT

JT is a full-service Tier-1 global consumer and business enterprise provider with a 122-year heritage. Across 11 global locations, JT employs over 600 staff providing products and services to over 1 million global consumer subscribers and 2,177 active business customers. To find out more about JT visit www.jtglobal.com/business.

