Study examines how digitisation has transformed traditional Software Testing into a proactive Quality Engineering and Assurance discipline

A study conducted by Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company has found an 85% jump in Test Automation across industries to keep pace with the evolving technology landscape. The study, titled 'State of Quality 2016'was conducted over a period of nine months by Wipro's Testing Services practice using analytical tools, with the objective of identifying distinct patterns and key trends in software testing. The study also found that nearly 73% of all performance testing comprises of the testing of web applications.

The study is based on insights from Wipro's Testing and Quality Assurance (QA) engagements, advisory and consulting engagements, and social media feedback. It incorporates insights based on data collected from the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Retail Consumer Goods, Healthcare Life Sciences, Hi-tech Manufacturing, Media Telecom and Utilities industries in USA, Canada, Europe and Asia.

The study focuses on the five cornerstones of testing and Quality Assurance (QA) engagements:

Automation

Performance Engineering

Test Environment and Data Management

End Customer Experience (Mobile Applications)

Quality Engineering

Arun Melkote, Global Head -Testing Services, Wipro Limited said,"Wipro is recognized as a leader in Quality Engineering and Assurance. The 'State of Quality 2016' report offers a reality check on the quality of software, globally. It is an attempt to identify the gap between 'thinking' and 'doing' in the industry, and identifying key industry challenges and their solutions."

Hiral Chandrana, Senior Vice President and Global Head, Business Application Services, Wipro Limited said, "Applications are at the heart of a digital enterprise, and with technologies such as cloud, analytics and mobility driving business needs, software testing has evolved into a quality engineering and assurance discipline, assuring a resilient and seamless IT experience in an organization. Testing Services at Wipro, is leading this transformation, with innovative new-age platforms such as AssureNXT and IntelliAssure. IntelliAssure is an AI Platform for Quality Engineering and Testing that is powered by Wipro HOLMES Artificial Intelligence Platform™. The 'State of Quality 2016' is the first in a series of reports that will be published annually."

Key findings from the 'State of Quality 2016' study include the following:

Automation leads the way: The study found an 85% increase in Test Automation over a two-year period across all industry domains. This growth is fueled by easily accessible Open Source tools in the market today.

Interestingly, 90% of organizations have concerns regarding generating test data, an essential element for successful execution of revised or new applications. Also, 25 to 30% of test scenarios remain untested in the absence of a comprehensive data masking solution.

End Customer Experience indicates the need for increased investments in quality engineering and testing: An analysis of Social Media feedback on 30 mobile applications across North America and Europe, from the retail and banking domains, highlighted that 59% end users are dissatisfied with their applications for reasons of stability, interoperability, and usability. Banking app users in Europe had concerns regarding the security of the application. These indicate the increasing need for quality engineering and testing.

The report titled 'State of Quality 2016' can be downloaded here.

Wipro was positioned as a leader for the third consecutive year in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Application Testing Services, Worldwide 2016, and 28 November 2016, authored by Susanne Matson, Patrick J. Sullivan and Gilbert van der Heiden.

