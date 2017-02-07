

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The White House has ruled out any possibility of withdrawing the travel ban imposed on Middle East immigrants, and expressed confidence of winning an appeal against a District court order blocking President's executive order.



An Executive Order signed by Trump on 27 January halts the entire US refugee program for 120 days, bars entry of refugees from seven mostly Muslim countries - Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somali, Sudan, Syria and Yemen - for 90 days, and suspends entry of Syrians until further notice.



A district court judge in Washington state on Friday passed an order halting the executive order.



In an appeal against the lower court order, the Justice Department requested the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco to reinstate the ban.



The Court is set to hear the case Tuesday, and has asked for both sides to file legal briefs before it.



Speaking to reporters traveling with the President aboard Air Force One from Tampa in Florida to Andrews Air Force base Monday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was asked if the Trump administration is thinking about withdrawing the executive order or rewriting it.



'No, no, no. This law -- this executive order was done in the best interest of protecting the American people. And I think this is something that has broad support from the American people from one coast to another, and we're going to continue to do what we have to. And this President is committed to making sure that the country and its people are safe,' Spicer replied.



He claimed that the law is on the President's side. 'He has broad discretion to do what's in the nation's best interests to protect our people. And we feel very confident that we will prevail in this matter.'



