Ara, the first toothbrush with embedded artificial intelligence (AI), will be available in March, and already more than 10,000 of these toothbrushes have been pre-sold through Kolibree's website and an arrangement with a major health insurer interested in the risk assessment potential of AI in healthcare.

The AI in Ara by Kolibree automatically saves and syncs your tooth brushing data. Open the app when you want to check your performance or use Coach guidance.

What makes Ara by Kolibree so unique, even among the new breed of smart toothbrushes, is the microprocessor inside the toothbrush handle. This gives the toothbrush the capability to capture, store and sync data whether you use the app or not when you brush your teeth.

"We've surveyed, studied and analyzed the patterns of our toothbrush users since we launched Kolibree in 2014 and it became very clear that adults are not going to stare at a mobile app every time they brush their teeth," said Kolibree founder and CEO Thomas Serval. "At the same time, people want the data that shows if they are really brushing as well as they think they are."

Deep learning algorithms inside Ara emulate the way the brain works. This machine learning improves accuracy of data collection and provides step-by-step guidance through the Coach feature when you need it. To check up on yourself, just open the Kolibree app for a quick glance of the personalized Checkup feature to see where in your mouth you brushed, and where you missed in each of 16 brushing zones.

Ara by Kolibree is the smartest way to build confidence about improving healthy habits when it comes to dental hygiene and preventive oral health. Priced at USD $129, Ara can be pre-ordered at kolibree.com for $79 through February 28, 2017.

About Kolibree

Kolibree, the smart oral care company, is dedicated to innovation of connected health solutions, including the first toothbrush with embedded AI, and the first connected toothbrush with 3-D motion sensors. Kolibree uses patented M2M technology to provide a personalized, interactive tooth brushing experience for children and adults. Visit us: kolibree.com, twitter.com/kolibree, facebook.com/sharekolibree, instagram.com/sharekolibree, pinterest.com/sharekolibree.

Feb 26, 2017 Showstoppers Barcelona Feb 27 Mar 2, 2017: Mobile World Congress 8.0 C35 MWC17

