Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Third Party Logistics Market in Europe 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The third-party logistics market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 3.06% during the period 2017-2021.

Third Party Logistics Market in Europe 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is emergence of big data. Logistic companies and shippers are deploying big data to turn large quantities of data into competitive advantage. Some of the advantages of implementing big data are the availability of the market insights, customization of services, and new business models based on agility. However, the application of big data analytics in the European logistics market has yet to achieve its full potential as there are significant IT gaps in the industry.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing complexity of in-house logistics operations. Manufacturing companies worldwide are expanding their production capacities and operations, which increases their logistics requirements in terms of transporting raw materials to factories and finished goods to retailers and distributors. This increases the complexity of SCM for manufacturing companies, which has led an increasing number of manufacturers to outsource their SCM functions to 3PL providers partially or completely.

Key Vendors:

C.H Robinson

CEVA Logistics

DB Schenker Logistics

Deutsche Post DHL

Expeditors International of Washington

J.B. Hunt Transport

Kuehne Nagel International

SNCF Logistics

TNT Express

UPS



Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by services

Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user

Part 08: Geographical segmentation

Part 09: Market drivers

Part 10: Impact of drivers

Part 11: Market challenges

Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 13: Market trends

Part 14: Vendor landscape

Part 15: Key vendor analysis

Part 16: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2plf29/third_party

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170207005876/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Logistics