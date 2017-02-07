SpareBank 1 SMN: Key information relating to cash dividend

Dividend amount: NOK 3.00

Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: 28 March 2017

Ex-date: 29 March 2017

Record date: 30 March 2017

Payment date: 6 April 2017

Date of approval: 28 March 2017

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)

