

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Automaker General Motors Co. (GM) on Tuesday reported a nearly 71 percent fall in profit for the fourth quarter from last year, when results were boosted by a hefty gain.



However, both revenue and adjusted earnings per share for the latest quarter beat analysts' estimates. In addition, the company forecast fiscal 2017 earnings in line with analysts' estimates.



Fourth-quarter net income attributable to GM common stockholders fell to $1.84 billion or $1.19 per share from $6.27 billion or $3.92 per share in the year-ago period.



The latest quarter's results include a net loss from special items of $0.1 billion, and an unfavorable foreign exchange impact of $0.3 billion. The prior-year quarter's results included a gain of $4.0 billion on the reversal of certain valuation allowances.



Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $1.28 per share, compared to $1.39 per share last year. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.17 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Net revenue for the quarter rose 10.8 percent to $43.92 billion from $39.62 billion in the year-ago period. Wall Street expected revenues of $41.50 billion.



GM's adjusted earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT decreased 13.7 percent from last year to $2.4 billion.



In North America, GM reported adjusted EBIT of $2.6 billion, down from $2.8 billion in the year-ago period.



In the quarter, GM sold 2.78 million vehicles, up 3.3 percent from the year-ago period. Its worldwide market share edged up to 11.5 percent from 11.4 percent last year.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2017, GM expects reported and adjusted earnings in a range of $6.00 to $6.50 per share, as well as projects higher revenues compared to 2016. The Street expects earnings of $6.05 per share for the year on revenues of $161.66 billion.



The company also forecasts full-year EBIT-adjusted and EBIT-adjusted margins that equal or exceed the corresponding amounts in 2016.



GM said it expects its global volume from new or refreshed vehicles to grow to 38 percent from 2017 to 2020, up from 26 percent in the 2011 to 2016 period.



