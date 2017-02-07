MAHWAH, NJ and HERZLIYA, ISRAEL -- (Marketwired) -- 02/07/17 -- TopSpin Security, Inc., the leader in intelligent deception and detection solutions, today announced that Info Security Products Guide, the industry's leading information security research and advisory guide, has named TopSpin and its DECOYnet™ Intelligent Deception and Detection Platform as a finalist in three separate awards categories for the 13th Annual 2017 Info Security Products Guide's Global Excellence Awards®.

TopSpin will demonstrate the advanced capabilities of the latest DECOYnet platform at the RSA Conference in San Francisco, Feb. 13-16; North Hall, Stand #4715. New functionalities include the industry's first enterprise internet of things (IoT) security solution based on intelligent deception technology. The company's unique traffic and security analysis engine enables it to uniquely discover all types of IoT systems in the enterprise. Leveraging the ability to create the industry's most diverse set of deception traps, TopSpin can emulate enterprises' unique IoT systems for attackers to find, resulting in a tripped alarm and alerts.

These prestigious global awards recognize security and IT vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products and solutions that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of security and technologies. TopSpin and its breach detection solution are finalists in the following awards categories: Deception Based Security; Companies with Tomorrow's Technology Today - Technologies and Products suitable for U.S.A.; and Startup of the Year.

Organizations are selecting TopSpin's DECOYnet intelligent deception and detection platform due to its unique built-in traffic and security analysis engine which enables intelligent placement of mini-traps and decoys, an additional security layer through analysis and threat detection, and adaptive deception that evolves with changing network conditions. As a result, DECOYnet best protects private information by setting decoys and fake information to trap attackers and deflect unauthorized access from real network assets, such as data repositories, file servers, and application servers.

"TopSpin's deception-based breach detection has the advantage of leveraging our unique built-in traffic analysis engine and the industry's widest diversity of traps and decoys, and it is rewarding to be recognized as a finalist in three awards categories by Info Security Products Guide," said Doron Kolton, Founder and CEO of TopSpin Security. "While we saw growing success and traction in 2016, this year we look forward to even more innovation extending our lead over the competition, and broader growth meeting the global demand for the industry's most intelligent traps from TopSpin."

DECOYnet is the industry's only intelligent deception solution that offers a built-in traffic and security analysis engine -- enabling highly accurate placement of mini-traps and decoys, an additional security layer through analysis and threat detection, and adaptive and flexible deception that evolves with changing network conditions. With DECOYnet, TopSpin continues to perfect its asset profiling capabilities, uniquely mapping the network by every asset and subnet to build a comprehensive deception layer for each individual network. By constantly breathing the network traffic, DECOYnet actively adapts to dynamic network conditions, including new assets and applications introduced, so the deception layer is always optimized.

DECOYnet interacts with other security tools to help organizations maintain their requirement to develop and maintain secure systems and applications. It alerts organizations when third-party tools and service pose risks, for example if they perform scans or exfiltrate private data to an unauthorized external location. DECOYnet also enhances threat intelligence by combining data from decoys, traps, and internal and egress traffic monitors; and correlating it into single, actionable incidents.

About Info Security Products Guide Awards

SVUS (Silicon Valley United States) Awards are conferred in 10 annual award programs: The Info Security PG's Global Excellence Awards, The IT Industry's Hot Companies and Best Products Awards, The Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards, Consumer World Awards, CEO World Awards, Customer Sales and Service World Awards, The Globee Fastest Growing Private Companies Awards, Women World Awards, PR World Awards, and Pillar Great Employers World Awards. These premier awards honor organizations of all types and sizes from all over the world, including the people, products, performance, PR and marketing. To learn more, visit www.svusawards.com

About TopSpin Security

TopSpin Security is the leader in intelligent deception and detection technologies which allow organizations to quickly and accurately detect breaches, engage attackers and neutralize advanced cyber-attacks. Its technology is based on a network of decoys that lure attackers by mirroring valuable network assets and are fully adaptive to organizations' changing environments. Its unique traffic analysis engine and integration into organizations' existing security infrastructure deliver the industry's only deception solution that provides for strategic placement of traps and decoys; added security and internal correlation; and operational advantages such as automated, point-and-click configuration. Once engaged, the decoys interact with attackers, deceiving them and slowing their advances, while providing accurate, actionable alerts and forensics trails. TopSpin's DECOYnet is already deployed by leading Global 2000 companies. The company's U.S. operations are headquartered in Mahwah, N.J., with its R&D center in Herzliya, Israel. Learn more at https://www.topspinsec.com.

