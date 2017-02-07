UK biotech company Nemaura Pharma has announced a commitment from private investors of up to £5m for the development of a hormone Biologic using its Micro-Patch™ solid dose delivery platform. The fast-growing company has made significant progress in the reformulation of liquid vaccines administered through the skin using its solid dose delivery system. The funding is being used to accelerate Nemaura's commercial research and development of clinical programmes to prepare the drug-device combination for market.

According to global growth strategy analyst Frost Sullivan, Nemaura's drug delivery technologies have the potential to revolutionise the way drugs are delivered in the healthcare system. The company's solid dose delivery device, the Micro-Patch™, was cited in the 2016 Frost Sullivan award for best practices in Enabling Technology Leadership in the Transdermal Drug Delivery Industry. The Micro-Patch™ works by depositing the drug under the outer layer of the skin using a metal needle which then retracts completely, minimising the risk of stick injuries. The solid dose delivery device which has been designed for safe patient self-administration, has the potential to improve control over drug release and absorption, improve stability performance, and either partially or completely eliminate the cold storage requirements for vaccines and biologics.

CEO Dr Faz Chowdhury says: "Our advanced delivery technologies are designed to transform the way therapeutic drugs are administered through the skin, and this is an exciting time for the company and its collaborators. We know that conventional liquid formulations of vaccines and biologics carry stability risks, especially if they aren't stored at the correct temperature; this is costly, potentially dangerous and a major issue for developing countries. In solid-form, the drug can remain stable for several months without loss of potency. That's why we are eager to extend our Biologics and vaccines reformulation activity by working with the right partners to help us take our research forward."

The maintenance of a temperature-controlled supply chain represents a major cost in the administration of vaccines and biologics overall, and its elimination would lead to significant savings. Data analysed by Pharmaceutical Commerce magazine estimates the 2017 global logistics costs of handling cold chain products in the pharmaceutical industry will be around $7.5 billion.¹

The Frost Sullivan recognition of Nemaura's advanced technology capability comes ahead of anticipated company growth this year. The value of the global skin drug delivery market is expected to reach £33billion by 2018 and the company aims to be one of the leading pharmaceutical technologists in this market. Founded in 2005, Nemaura has patents secured or pending across multiple patent families and now employs over 25 medical device technologists and bio scientists based on the Loughborough University Science and Enterprise Park.

ENDS

http://logipharmaus.wbresearch.com/global-biopharma-cold-chain

About Nemaura Pharma

www.nemaura.co.uk

Founded in 2005, Nemaura Pharma is a private specialist biotech

company with headquarters and research facilities in the Advanced Technology Centre on the Loughborough University Science and Enterprise Park (LUSEP) in the United Kingdom.

The company employs multi-disciplinary teams of scientists and engineers working in cutting edge innovative drug formulation and medical device technologies designed to radically improve the way drugs are administered through the skin. It has patents secured or pending in multiple countries across numerous patent families.

The company has secured over £25 m (over$30m) in licensing and development payments, and private investment. In addition, Nemaura has been awarded five highly competitive British Government grants, and the Frost Sullivan 2016 Enabling Technology Leadership Award in Transdermal Drug Delivery.

About Frost Sullivan

www.frost.com

Frost Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, they have been delivering growth strategies for the Global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community.

About LUSEP

www.lusep.co.uk

Already one of the UK's largest science and enterprise parks, Loughborough University Science and Enterprise Park (LUSEP) combines a purpose-built corporate environment with a complementary R&D base and skilled workforce supply, made possible by its location on the University campus. Nemaura Pharma is one of around 50 high-tech companies based in the Science and Enterprise Park which benefit from close proximity to the M1 motorway and international connections through Birmingham and East Midlands airports.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170207005880/en/

Contacts:

Nemaura Pharma

Media enquiries

Louise Third

+44 (0) 7773 288342

pr@nemaura.co.uk

or

Business Development enquiries

David Scott

+ 44 (0)1509 222 912

bd@nemaura.co.uk