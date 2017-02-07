

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were flat Tuesday morning after Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker that March 'is on the table' for an interest rate increase if job market momentum holds up.



'W saw some very good jobs numbers last week, continued good news around GDP and GDP growth, and continued signs that the labor market is strengthening,' Harker said in San Diego.



Gold has been in style of late due to risk aversion and speculation the Fed will delay rate hikes for a few more months, wanting to get a better handle on new President Donald Trump's plans.



Gold for April jumped to a 3-month peak above $1230 an ounce yesteday, and is virtually unchanged this morning.



The day's economic calendar remains light, with reports on trade deficit and job openings slated for release later in the day.



