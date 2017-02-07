ROSELAND, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 02/07/17 -- Tax season has arrived for the thousands of accounting professionals who each year manage the workforce payroll data of their clients. If there's any period when time was in short supply and the list of tasks far too long, it's now! In fact, time is precious all year long, forcing accountants to find more and more ways to literally beat the clock.

Accountant Connect(SM) from ADP® is changing all that -- and changing the way accounting professionals connect with their clients. Designed by accountants for accountants, Accountant Connect is a free, easy-to-use dashboard. It includes single sign-on access to RUN Powered by ADP® client payroll reports, tax forms and essential practice management tools, including complimentary Continuing Professional Education (CPE) courses. RUN Powered by ADP is a cloud-based solution that provides accountants and their clients with innovative payroll processing supported by a 24/7 customer service team.

"ADP asked accounting professionals what they needed. We listened and then built a unique solution that combines all of their client information, reporting functions and practice management tools on one platform," said Maria Black, president of Small Business Solutions and Human Resources Outsourcing at ADP. "They now can save valuable time with authorized access to one view of multiple clients that use RUN for their payroll information, reporting and tax forms."

Michael Barbera, CPA, a member of the Boston accounting firm Edelstein & Company, LLP, is one of the clients who helped ADP shape the features of this new solution. He talks about his experiences with Accountant Connect in a video that appears on ADP's website.

"Whether it's extension time, estimate time or during tax season, an accounting professional has to do three hours of work in one hour," said Barbera. "Our most valuable asset is time. What makes Accountant Connect unique is the ability to access all client information at once, as well as having the resource information within the payroll function. ADP took all of our input -- easy sign-on, streamlined reporting, practice management resources -- and made our wish list come true. I can see all of my clients' information, access it, batch it, and share it with colleagues. It's all there. It's amazing."

In addition to client praise, Accountant Connect recently was chosen by the editors of leading accounting publication Accounting Today® as one of its 2017 Top New Products in the Accountant Resources category. The publication listing recognizes "the best new and significantly improved products aimed at tax and accounting professionals." Nominated products had to be designed for the tax and accounting profession; must have been released no earlier than January 2016, and must currently be available in the U.S. market. Accountant Connect is featured in the publication's February issue.

"As a portal for your payroll clients, you'd expect it to be pretty powerful -- and it is, making it easy to view all your clients in one place and to run in-depth reports and generate forms," the write-up says. "But it goes well beyond that, bringing together a host of other tools from strong tax research ... to a range of practice management resources."

Some features of Accountant Connect, which is accessible via desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile phone, include:

The ability to display a dashboard of clients who have given the accountant access to reports, tax forms and general ledger files. Accountants can easily request access to their existing RUN clients by sending an invitation to them right from the dashboard. The accountant's request can be reviewed and approved via email by the client.





An expanded view of payroll trends to give accountants greater insight into their clients.





Fast access to salary calculators, state and local tax forms, ADP's fast wage and tax facts, and more, which have been selected and customized just for ADP's connected accountants.





Complimentary access to best-of-breed practice management resources that can help accountants save money by running their practices more efficiently. Resources include state and federal tax information, ADP's health care reform library, tax briefings, key facts and figures cards, and courses for CPE credits.





In addition to Accountant Connect, with RUN Powered by ADP® Payroll for Partners, accountants can offer payroll services, and ADP's HR and compliance solutions to help their clients manage compliance obligations and help accountants generate new revenue streams. ADP's client base acquisition program can help accounting professionals raise capital for their practices or support succession planning.

Accountants also may benefit from ADP's Online Accountant Revenue Share Incentive Program. For more information, visit www.adp.com/accountant.

More information about solutions for accounting professionals and Accountant Connect is available at the ADP website.

