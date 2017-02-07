PLEASANTON, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/07/17 -- Workday, Inc. (NYSE: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, today announced that Amazon has selected and is beginning to deploy Workday Human Capital Management (HCM), including Workday Payroll. The contract was signed in October 2016.

Workday HCM enables customers to uncover workforce insights for quick, more informed decisions while optimizing HR and talent management operations. Headquartered in Seattle with more than 300,000 employees worldwide, Amazon is one of the biggest job creators in the United States.

Comments on the News

"Workday is an HR cloud leader that provides an innovative, customer-focused HCM system that will support Amazon as we continue to hire employees around the world," said Beth Galetti, vice president, HR, Amazon.

"The addition of Amazon to our customer community underscores the preference global market leaders have for Workday, because they trust our system to deliver the workforce insights required to drive strategic decisions and global growth," said Phil Wilmington, co-president, Workday.

