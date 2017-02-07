MONTREAL, QC--(Marketwired - February 07, 2017) - Siyata Mobile Inc. (the "Company" or "Siyata") (TSX VENTURE: SIM)(OTC PINK: SIMFF) is pleased to announce that it has launched its Truckfone device at Visions Electronics, a leading Canadian Electronics Retailer.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata stated, "This is another great testament from one of the top electronic retailers in Canada and a great achievement for Siyata to be listed among Visions Electronics' trusted products to sell into their growing commercial client base."

With a powerful speaker, dedicated directional microphone and external antenna for extended cellular coverage, the Truckfone is an ideal communications device even in remote areas with poor cellular coverage.

About Visions Electronics

Visions Electronics was established in 1981 by Richard (Rick) Stewart along with his wife Jean, with a single store and a staff of two in North East Calgary. Visions has now expanded to 32 electronics superstores within Western Canada with a complement of over 800 employees.

About Siyata

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of innovative cellular communication systems under the Uniden® Cellular brand. Siyata's "Connected-Vehicle" devices and accessories are specifically designed for professional fleets including trucks, vans, buses, emergency service vehicles, government cars and more. Siyata aims to provide greater mobile connectivity for professional drivers and to facilitate replacement of the aging in-vehicle, multi-device status quo with a single device that incorporates voice, push-to-talk, data, and fleet management solutions.

Siyata also markets and sells Uniden ® cellular signal boosters and accessories as well as rugged mobile phones for both the consumer and enterprise markets. Siyata's customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the US, Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of:

SIYATA MOBILE INC.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

Investor Relations:

Arlen Hansen

Kin Communications

1-866-684-6730

SIM@kincommunications.com



Sales Department:

Glenn Kennedy, VP Sales

Siyata Mobile Inc.

416-892-1823

glenn_kennedy@siyatamobile.com