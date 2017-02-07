Industrial PC Market Worth 4.73 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, February 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research "Industrial PC Market by Hardware (Panel Industrial PC, Rack Mount IPC, Box IPC, Embedded Box IPC, Embedded Panel IPC and DIN Rail PC), Data Storage Media, Touchscreen Technology, Sales Channel, End-User Vertical, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets, the industrial PC market is expected to be valued at USD 4.73 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2016 and 2022.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse70 market data tables and83 figures spread through 176 pages and in-depth TOC on "Industrial PC Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/industrial-pc-market-169907425.html



Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

The growth in this market can be attributed to the increasing penetration of IoT across manufacturing industries, high R&D investments by the manufacturing companies to promote the adoption of industrial PCs, rising demand for energy-efficient manufacturing operations, and growing emphasis on regulatory compliances.

Download PDF Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=169907425

"Industrial PC market for solid state data storage medium to grow at a high rate between 2016 and 2022"

Solid-state is robust data storage medium for handling shocks and vibrations in manufacturing plants. It provides high-speed data access. Apart from providing consistent and faster input/output times, solid-state data storage medium offers similar levels of endurance and data integrity as other electronic devices; hence, require lesser cooling and power than its electromechanical equivalents.

"Market for capacitive touchscreen technology-based IPCs likely to grow at a high rate in the coming years"

The market for capacitive touchscreen technology-based IPCs is likely to grow at a high rate between 2016 and 2022. This market growth can be attributed to the advantages of capacitive touchscreen technology-based IPCs over resistive touchscreen technology-based IPCs such as faster response time, higher accuracy, and no requirement for periodic calibrations, among others.

"Direct sales considered as the most preferred sales channel and likely to continue its dominance during the forecast period"

The direct sales channels offer various advantages to the industrial PC manufacturers; they cater to the customization requirements of the end-user industries and eliminate resellers' markup and the costs and risks associated with carrying large finished goods inventories. Due to these factors, the market for direct sales channels is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period.

"Oil and gas industry to hold the largest share of the industrial PC market between 2016 and 2022"

The growing demand for downtime, both logistically and commercially; increasing environmental concerns such as reduction of CO2 emissions; curtailment of fossil fuels usage; and fluctuating oil prices are reshaping the production landscape of the oil and gas industry. The oil and gas companies are focusing on incorporating new technologies in their production processes to reduce costs, while maintaining ecological balance. Due to the aforementioned factors, the industrial PC market for the oil and gas is likely to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

"North America to dominate the industrial PC market between 2016 and 2022"

The industrial manufacturers in North America focus on adopting advanced technologies to enhance their production processes and optimize output. The growing demand for improved process flexibility and enhanced efficiency, comprehensive integration of quality and regulatory requirements, harmonized production processes for optimum supply-chain management, and constant pressure of reducing maintenance and operation costs in the discrete industries are boosting the adoption of industrial PCs in this region. Moreover, several major players are increasingly investing in the industrial PC market in North America, thereby propelling the growth of the market in this region.

Inquiry Before Buy @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=169907425

The major players operating in the industrial PC market include Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co., KG (Germany), General Electric Co. (U.S.). Kontron AG (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), OMRON Corporation(Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.), Schneider Electric (France), and Siemens AG (Germany).

Browse Related Reports

Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market by Technology (SCADA, PAC & RTU, DCS, Safety, MES & MOM, PLM), Component (Industrial Robots, Machine Vision, Control Valves, Enclosures, Cables), Industry (Process, and Discrete) - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/factory-industrial-automation-sme-smb-market-541.html

Process Automation & Instrumentation Market by Instrument (Pressure, Temperature, Level and Humidity Transmitter), Solutions (PLC, DCS, SCADA, HMI, APC, MES and Safety Automation), Application, and Geography - Global Trend and Forecast to 2020

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/process-automation-market-1172.html

Subscribe Reports from Semiconductor Domain @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical info graphics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.





Contact:

Mr. Rohan

Markets and Markets

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog@ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/electronics-and-semiconductors

LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets

Visit MarketsandMarkets Website: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com

