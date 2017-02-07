Importance of Ocular, Systemic and Psychosocial Factors in the Management of the Diabetic Macular Oedema Patient with Antivascular Endothelial Growth Factor Therapy

LONDON, February 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Richard Gale, Angela Carneiro, Julie de Zaeytijd, Paul Dodson, Sascha Fauser, João Figueira, Michael Larsen, Michael Kapusta, Jose M Ruiz-Moreno, Enrico Peiretti, Christian Pruente, Christoph Scholda, Reiner O Schlingemann

European Ophthalmic Review, 2016;10(2):117-24 DOI: https://doi.org/10.17925/EOR.2016.10.02.117

Published recently in European Ophthalmic Review, the peer-reviewed journal from touchOPHTHALMOLOGY, Richard Gale et al provide an expert overview of patient features that influence the management of patients with diabetic macular oedema (DMO). These features are grouped into three overarching themes: ocular, systemic and psychosocial. Consensus statements about the relative importance of these features, supported by the literature, were formed by a panel of retinal experts. The major drivers influencing the management of DMO with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (anti-VEGF) therapy are undoubtedly ocular specific, in particular visual acuity and optical coherence tomography (OCT) central retinal thickness. Systemic factors, such as control of glycated haemoglobin (HbA1c), blood pressure and serum lipid estimations, have limited direct influence on DMO management although they remain important considerations to communicate to the primary diabetic physician. A greater understanding is required on how many other factors, in particular psychosocial factors, influence the care of the DMO patient.

Disclosure:Richard Gale has worked as a consultant for Novartis and Bayer. Julie de Zaeytijd has participated in advisory boards and/or consultancy for Allergan, Bayer, Novartis and Abbott, and lectured for Novartis. João Figueira has participated in advisory boards of Bayer, Allergan, Novartis, Alcon and Alimera. Nicolas Leveziel has participated in advisory boards of Bayer, Allergan and Novartis. Jose M Ruiz-Moreno has participated in advisory boards of Bayer, Allergan and Novartis.

