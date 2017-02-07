VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/07/17 -- Namaste Technologies Inc. ("Namaste" or the "Company") (CSE: N)(CSE.N.CN)(FRANKFURT: M5BQ) is pleased to announce that it has entered an exclusive distribution agreement (the "Agreement") with NimbinVap Company ("NimbinVap") for the international and domestic sale of the Nimbin line of vaporizers and accessories. This Agreement represents one of multiple exclusive agreements the Company intends to pursue and is testament to the unique distribution network and level of service the Company is known for delivering.

Nimbin Line of Products

The Nimbin V4.3 is a multi-tool portable device. The Nimbin V4.3 operates in eight different functions, including vaporizer mode, pipe mode, water pipe mode, hooka mode, joint holder and chillum mode. The Nimbin V4.3 is a great addition to any vaporizer collection and is available at an attractive price point compared to other vaporizers offering much less functionality. The Nimbin V4.3 is also unique in that it is not battery but flame operated. As part of its marketing strategy for NimbinVap, Namaste carries the Nimbin full experience package, which includes the Nimbin V4.3 vaporizer with a host of accessories.

Term of the Agreement

Pursuant to the term of the Agreement, NimbinVap has provided Namaste exclusivity over the sale of the Nimbin line of products. The exclusivity shall apply to all countries outside Mexico. In exchange for exclusivity, Namaste has committed to use reasonable commercial efforts to build the Nimbin brand and will provide support in terms of managing advertising, shipping, customer service and support, and warranty and return functions.

Management Commentary

Sean Dollinger, President and CEO of Namaste, comments: "We are very pleased to be working with NimbinVap to bring their products to market. The Nimbin V4.3 is one of the sleekest and most versatile portable devices on the market. The product has historically been a strong selling product for Namaste. Our merchandising team will continue to expand our business through exclusive distribution rights and will be attending the upcoming Champs Show in Las Vegas, where we will be meeting with multiple manufacturers to discuss similar arrangements."

About NimbinVap Company

NimbinVap Company was founded by industry veterans with collectively over 25 years of experience the in metal mechanical industry, pharmaceuticals, pneumatics, heat-exchangers and of course vaping and smoking the best plant conceived by the mother earth. As engineers with such experience, the company decide to develop one single device capable of performing all the existing consumption methods by using common and standard items such as plastic bottles, aquarium hoses, etc. The objective was to create the characteristics of the most advanced vaporizers, bongs, pipes, hookahs, water pipes, but ready for anywhere, anytime and without batteries or electricity. The process to design something healthy, small and cheap with such features was hard and it took long time and several designs, but finally, it became a reality. The company and products are inspired by the Nimbin village of the Northern Rivers area of New South Wales, Australia. The region is known for the prominence of its environmental initiatives such as permaculture, sustainability, self-sufficiency as well as its cannabis counterculture.

About Namaste Technologies Inc.

Namaste Technologies Inc. is an emerging leader in vaporizer and accessories space. Namaste has 26 e-commerce retail stores in 20 countries, offers the largest range of brand name vaporizers products on the market and is actively manufacturing and launching multiple unique proprietary products for retail and wholesale distribution. The Company is currently focused on expanding its product offering, acquisitions and strategic partnerships, and entering new markets globally.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Sean Dollinger, Chief Executive Officer

Further information on the company and its products can be accessed through the link below:

