sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 07.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,199 Euro		+0,015
+8,15 %
WKN: A0B733 ISIN: NO0010081235 Ticker-Symbol: D7G 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEL ASA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NEL ASA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
07.02.2017 | 14:51
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Nel ASA: Invitation to Presentation of Q4 2016 Results

OSLO, Feb 07, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Nel ASA (Nel) will announce its forth quarter 2016 report on Wednesday 15 February at 07:00 CET and will host an open presentation at 08:00 CET.

Location: Hotel Continental, Oslo, Norway

Time: 15 February 2017 at 08:00 CET

Presenter: Jon André Loekke, Chief Executive Officer

Language: Norwegian

The presentation will be broadcasted live at www.nel-hydrogen.com and can also be viewed at http://webtv.hegnar.no/presentation.php?webcastId=45446527

The forth quarter 2016 report and presentation will be made available through www.newsweb.no and www.nel-hydrogen.com.

Further information:

Jon André Loekke,
CEO,
Tel: +47-90-74-49-49

About Nel ASA | www.nelhydrogen.com

Nel is a global, dedicated hydrogen company, delivering optimal solutions to produce, store and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy. We serve industries, energy and gas companies with leading hydrogen technology. Since its foundation in 1927, Nel has a proud history of development and continual improvement of hydrogen plants. Our hydrogen solutions cover the entire value chain from hydrogen production technologies to manufacturing of hydrogen fueling stations, providing all fuel cell electric vehicles with the same fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles today.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/nel-asa/r/nel-asa--invitation-to-presentation-of-q4-2016-results,c2182426

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/115/2182426/624964.pdf

PDF


© 2017 PR Newswire