Nel ASA: Invitation to Presentation of Q4 2016 Results

Nel ASA (Nel) will announce its forth quarter 2016 report on Wednesday 15 February at 07:00 CET and will host an open presentation at 08:00 CET.

Location: Hotel Continental, Oslo, Norway

Time: 15 February 2017 at 08:00 CET

Presenter: Jon André Loekke, Chief Executive Officer

Language: Norwegian

The presentation will be broadcasted live at www.nel-hydrogen.com and can also be viewed at http://webtv.hegnar.no/presentation.php?webcastId=45446527

The forth quarter 2016 report and presentation will be made available through www.newsweb.no and www.nel-hydrogen.com.

Further information:

Jon André Loekke,

CEO,

Tel: +47-90-74-49-49

About Nel ASA | www.nelhydrogen.com

Nel is a global, dedicated hydrogen company, delivering optimal solutions to produce, store and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy. We serve industries, energy and gas companies with leading hydrogen technology. Since its foundation in 1927, Nel has a proud history of development and continual improvement of hydrogen plants. Our hydrogen solutions cover the entire value chain from hydrogen production technologies to manufacturing of hydrogen fueling stations, providing all fuel cell electric vehicles with the same fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles today.

