Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2017) - Bearing Resources Ltd. (TSXV: BRZ) (the "Company" or "Bearing") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an asset purchase agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") to acquire a 100% interest in 81 lode claims (the "Fish Lake Claims") located in Esmeralda Country, Nevada (the "Acquisition").

Under the terms of the Purchase Agreement, Octagon Holdings Corp., the vendor of the Fish Lake Claims, will receive US$60,000 and will be issued 1,400,000 common shares of the Company. The common shares will be subject to a statutory four month hold period.

The Fish Lake Claims cover 1,620 acres in the north-eastern corner of Fish Lake Valley, situated in central-western Nevada. The claims lie on tuffaceous sedimentary rocks of the Esmeralda Formation which are considered to be prospective for lithium, boron and potassium mineralization.

Jeremy Poirier, the CEO of Bearing, stated "I think it's a very positive step for us to be able to expand our Lithium assets into North America. Nevada is home to some very exciting projects and very large investments, so we felt it was crucial to ensure our position in this promising area."

Completion of the Acquisition remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Bearing Resources Ltd.

Bearing is an exploration and development company. The Li3 Definitive Agreement will enable it to acquire an interest in the advanced-stage Maricunga project located in Chile, which represents one of the highest-grade development opportunities in the Americas. Assuming completion of the transactions contemplated by the Li3 Definitive Agreement, Bearing will have an undivided 17.7% interest in the project with all expenditures through to the delivery of a Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) fully-funded by its joint-venture partners. The Maricunga Project has had in excess of US$25 million of exploration to date.

