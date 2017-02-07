

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Reflecting a sharp increase in the value of exports, the Commerce Department released a report on Tuesday showing that the U.S. trade deficit narrowed by more than expected in the month of December.



The Commerce Department said the trade deficit narrowed to $44.3 billion in December from a revised $45.7 billion in November.



Economists had expected the deficit to narrow to $45.0 billion from the $45.2 billion originally reported for the previous month.



