GreatCall Inc., the leader in connected health for active aging, has leased 61,000 square feet for its expanded customer Caring Center in Carlsbad, CA. The new space will allow the company to support its continued growth while providing employees a collaborative, technologically-updated workspace.

The new space, located at 2200 Faraday, is more than 20 percent larger than the current Caring Center at 1950 Camino Vida Roble. The first floor space has an open floor plan, creating a collaborative environment to enable up to 550 employees in the Customer Service, Technical Support and 5Star emergency response areas to work together seamlessly. Additional training and collaboration rooms, a state-of-the-art telephony system and sit-stand workstations will provide the technology and human resources support for continued growth. Access to an onsite gym, fitness room and outdoor lounge area support GreatCall's wellness philosophy.

"We are pleased to have found this space in Carlsbad, close to our San Diego headquarters," says David Inns, CEO of GreatCall. "As we continue to invest in our growth and enhance the services we provide our customers we want to bring this same level of commitment to our employees. This space will allow us to honor our vision of health and wellness, meaningful work and bringing safety and independence to older adults."

GreatCall will move into the new space in May 2017.

