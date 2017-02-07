DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 02/07/17 -- The CHRON Organization, Inc. (OTC: CHRO) announced today that Alex Rodriguez, CHRON's President, was interviewed on the Uptick Network Stock Day Radio Show hosted by Everett Jolly, Uptick's CEO. Rodriguez spoke about the Company's plans for 2017, its upcoming Regulation A+ filing and subsequent up-listing and gave an update on the status of the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Zen Technologies, Inc. Those interested can click here to access the interview directly.

Rodriguez was previously interviewed for the radio show in October 2016, but was invited back by Jolly to give an update on how the Company has progressed over the last few months. His first interview can be found here.

"It was such an honor to be invited back on the show, and it's always great to have an opportunity to share more information with shareholders and investors," Rodriguez commented. "I plan to return on the show in a few months to give even more exciting announcements on the Company's growth, as we move forward with our up listing and start hitting our revenue projections."

The interview was sent out on the Uptick Network Stock Day Radio show, sponsors, its affiliates and social media distribution platforms.

ABOUT THE CHRON ORGANIZATION, INC.

The Chron Organization, Inc. (OTC: CHRO), is an entrepreneurial-minded company founded and envisioned by Mr. Byron Young and Mr. Alex Rodriguez. The Company's purpose is to develop a portfolio of highly successful and unique wholly owned businesses by providing incubation, advisory and capital services to the same. CHRON's interests include the smart home services, Internet of Things (IOT) platforms, deregulated energy & energy efficiency offerings. To learn more about CHRON, visit the company's corporate website at www.chronorganization.com.

