MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/07/17 -- vArmour, the leading data center and cloud security company, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named vArmour to its 100 Coolest Cloud Computing Vendors of 2017 list. This annual lineup recognizes the most innovative cloud technology suppliers in each of five categories: infrastructure, platforms and development, security, storage and software.

The 100 Coolest Cloud Computing Vendors are selected by the CRN editorial team for their creativity and innovation in product development, the quality of their services and partner programs, and their demonstrated ability to help customers benefit from the ease of use, flexibility, scalability and budgetary savings that cloud computing offers.

In addition to recognizing cloud technology suppliers for outstanding products and services, 100 Coolest Cloud Computing Vendors serves as a valuable guide for solution providers trying to navigate the cloud market. The list aids prospective channel partners in identifying the vendors that can best help them improve or expand their cloud services.

Today's enterprise IT ecosystem continues to shift towards digital transformation, as more companies consider the benefits of cloud adoption (trends in hyper-converged, DevOps and hybrid cloud environments) impacting overall technology investment. Although they drive speed and efficiency into IT, these trends often lack proper security measurements and can ultimately slow down the path of applications to market. However, with vArmour, customers can build security directly into every new cloud workload across vArmour's cloud-native secure fabric, a problem traditional perimeter appliances cannot easily solve with their pre-cloud architecture. A proactive and robust approach to enhancing existing cybersecurity infrastructure, vArmour DSS Distributed Security System can provide automated and orchestrated application-layer security policy.

vArmour DSS is the industry's first distributed security system, all in software, that provides a platform of integrated security services that helps organizations understand the communication patterns and relationships across workloads and apply the appropriate security controls, whether coarse-grained segmentation, micro-segmentation or cyber deception. Built for the requirements of the cloud, vArmour DSS is simple to deploy and manage, scales-out to protect up to 100,000 workloads with a single programmable fabric, and is cost-effective with consumption-based pricing that is less than half the cost of alternative solutions.

"Cloud-based solutions are now a universal staple of IT services and an integral feature of solution providers' portfolios," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "It is therefore more important than ever for solution providers to be able to find and choose the best, most capable cloud vendors to partner with. CRN's annual list of the 100 Coolest Cloud Computing Vendors helps them identify and engage these expert suppliers in order to grow and strengthen their cloud businesses. Congratulations to all the vendors on our 2017 list, which have distinguished themselves in this extremely competitive and essential technology area."

"The cloud continues to transform the way enterprise organizations operate; adoption rates show no signs of slowing down as IT teams grasp the understanding that the cloud can easily scale to a business, increase productivity and keep costs down. However, with the cloud comes looming security risks that must be addressed," said Tim Eades, CEO of vArmour. "Being recognized as one of CRN's 100 Coolest Cloud Computing vendors is a true testament to vArmour's commitment in providing our customers with a best-in-class data center and cloud security solution."

The new 100 Coolest Cloud Computing Vendors list will be featured in the February 2017 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/cloud100.

About vArmour

vArmour, the data center and cloud security company, delivers a distributed platform with integrated security services including software-based segmentation, micro-segmentation, application-aware monitoring, and cyber deception to help organizations protect critical applications and workloads. Based in Mountain View, CA, the company was founded in 2011 and is backed by top investors including Highland Capital Partners, Menlo Ventures, Columbus Nova Technology Partners, Work-Bench Ventures, Allegis Capital, Redline Capital, and Telstra. The vArmour DSS Distributed Security System is deployed across the world's largest banks, telecom service providers, government agencies, healthcare providers, and retailers. Partnering with companies including AWS, Cisco, HPE and VMware, vArmour builds security into modern infrastructures with a simple and scalable approach that drives unparalleled agility and operational efficiency. Learn more at www.varmour.com

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

