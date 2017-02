VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - February 07, 2017) -

Press Release Highlights:

Finalists will pitch their disruptive technology "shark-tank" style to: David Harquail, CEO, Franco-Nevada Corporation Robert Herjavec, CEO, Herjavec Group and judge on ABC Television Network's Shark Tank Rob McEwen, Chairman & CEO, McEwen Mining Todd White, COO, Goldcorp Inc. Bernadette Wightman, President, Cisco Canada

In addition to the $1 million prize on the line from Goldcorp, four judges will represent $100,000 each and will have access to the disruptor deal room

In total, 153 submissions were received for DisruptMining

Integra Gold Corp. (TSX VENTURE: ICG) (OTCQX: ICGQF) ("Integra" or the "Company") and Goldcorp Inc. (TSX: G) (NYSE: GG) ("Goldcorp") are pleased to announce the judges for the "shark-tank" style live finale of DisruptMining at the Carlu on March 5, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. This panel of industry leaders will use their experience, knowledge, and skills to decide which disruptor has the potential to revolutionize the mining sector.

Panelists for the "shark-tank" style live event are:

David Harquail: Chief Executive Officer, Franco-Nevada Corporation, and benefactor of the Mineral Exploration Research Center ("MERC") located at Laurentian University in Sudbury

Robert Herjavec: Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Herjavec Group, former investor on CBC's Dragons Den and now Shark on ABC's Shark Tank

Rob McEwen: Founder of Goldcorp and McEwen Mining, launched the original Goldcorp Challenge

Todd White: Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Goldcorp and member of the board, Canadian Mining Innovation Council

Bernadette Wightman: President, Cisco Canada

Each finalist will have 5 minutes to pitch their idea to the panel and demonstrate how their idea or technology has the potential to DisruptMining. Judges will then have 2 minutes to respond and ask questions.

Goldcorp, represented by judge Todd White, has committed $1,000,000 for a proof of concept at one of its mines or investment in the winning technologies. The remaining four judges will represent $100,000 each. Following each presentation, any judge will have the ability to send a disruptor to the deal room to negotiate an investment.

About DisruptMining

DisruptMining is a marquee event during the annual Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada ("PDAC") conference that will showcase disruptive and exponential technologies with the potential to revolutionize the future of mining, from exploration and discovery to production and automation to financing, marketing and sustainability.

Net proceeds from sponsorships and ticket sales at the DisruptMining finale event will be donated to charities as well as used to create scholarships designed to spur innovation in mining.

Link to DisruptMining video: https://vimeo.com/195817154

About Integra Gold Corp. www.integragold.com

Integra Gold is a junior gold exploration company advancing projects in Val-d'Or, Québec, one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world. The Company's primary focus is its high-grade Lamaque project.

About Goldcorp Inc. www.goldcorp.com

Goldcorp is a senior gold producer focused on responsible mining practices with safe, low-cost production from a high-quality portfolio of mines

