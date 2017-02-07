Low latency solution allows Avelacom to address Financial Sector instant access demands

PacketLight Networks, a leading provider of optical fiber networking solutions, today announced a partnership with Avelacom to build out their high speed network from London to Moscow with PacketLight's optical transport solutions. Avelacom is one of the fastest growing international telecom/IT companies in Europe, and leveraged PacketLight hardware to reduce the network latency, allowing them to meet the growing demands of capital markets for low latency data transport across the continent.

Avelacom selected PacketLight's PL-1000GT muxponder/transponder solution, as well as the PL-1000IL, to meet the aggressive demands of building a 100G low latency DWDM long-haul network stretching 1100 km with full add/drop capability at all major sites. Their carrier-grade solution provided the necessary throughput rate of 100G in a compact, easy-to-configure 1U box, with full Optical Transport Network (OTN) integration and remote management and troubleshooting capabilities.

"PacketLight's products allowed us to extend our network as well as to achieve the project low latency goals. By opting for PacketLight Networks we could cut up to 30% of equipment's latency. The solution also provided the required redundancy with full remote monitoring, a dedicated optical supervisory channel (OSC) and possibility of line protection," stated Aleksey Larichev, Managing Director of Avelacom.

The PacketLight family of products are the highest standard for optical transport solutions for high speed, high security long-haul and metro networks. They increase spectral efficiency, save wavelength resources and enable higher fiber, metro and long-haul network utilization. All products are compact 1U, highly integrated transport solutions enabling enterprises and carriers to cost effectively build-out or upgrade their existing networks, eliminating costs such as rack space, cooling, and additional hardware for security, repeaters and other network elements.

"Meeting Avelacom's long haul needs, coupled with the low latency demands, was a perfect opportunity to demonstrate the high end technology in PacketLight's suite of products, and professional capabilities of PacketLight's technical team," says Koby Reshef, CEO of PacketLight. "We are proud to deliver Avelacom this state of the art solution that stretched almost 1100 km and met the stringent requirements expected by the financial sectors."

For more information on PacketLight's suite of 1U Metro and Long Haul DWDM and OTN solutions, visit www.PacketLight.com.

About PacketLight

PacketLight Networks offers a suite of Leading 1U Metro and Long Haul CWDM/DWDM and OTN solutions, as well as Layer 1 optical encryption for transport of data, voice and video applications, over dark fiber and WDM networks. Our products are known for their high quality, state of the art technology, reliability and performance with encryption capability at affordable prices. PacketLight products are distinguished by providing the entire optical layer transport solution within a highly integrated compact platform, designed to enable maximum flexibility, ease of maintenance, operation and provide real pay-as you-grow architecture. For product and reseller information, Please contact info@packetlight.com. PacketLight Networks Ltd. Tel (Israel): +972-3-768-7888 Tel (US): 310-906-5876.

About Avelacom:

Avelacom is one of the fastest growing network service provider specialising in low latency connectivity and IT-setup solutions. The company was founded in 2001. Today its network stretches more than 30,000 miles of long-haul fibre routes across Europe, Russia, Asia, North America, South Africa and Australia. Avelacom uses leading edge 100 Gbps coherent DWDM technology upgradable to 400 Gbps. The company's flagship products are available in more than 25 major trading venues and include: superfast fibre routes to emerging markets, at-exchange co-location, ultra-low latency market data delivery and order routing, managed dedicated servers hosting, financial cloud, other ready-to-trade solutions. The offices are located in Moscow and London.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170207005276/en/

Contacts:

Fusion PR on behalf of PacketLight Networks

Ross Blume, +1-310-728-8163

ross.blume@fusionpr.com